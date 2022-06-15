Local authorities are searching for a male believed to be lost in the Devil's Punchbowl area of Independence Pass this afternoon.
The incident was reported to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at around noon today, said Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations. At 4:15 p.m., he said that a rescue operation was underway and that deputies were searching for the missing person. Personnel from the Aspen Fire Department and Aspen Ambulance also were on the scene. Mountain Rescue Aspen had not been deployed as of the time of Lathrop's call.
Because of high water flows in the Devil's Punchbowl area, the outflow from Grizzly Reservoir in the Lincoln Creek area has been shut off so that emergency personnel might better locate the individual. The reservoir flows to Lincoln Creek and eventually, the Roaring Fork River. Those who see the river east of Aspen this evening likely will notice a considerable drop in flows and water levels, he said.
Highway 82 eastbound was closed briefly on Wednesday afternoon as emergency personnel responded to the scene and staged their vehicles for the rescue operation. The pass reopened to two-way traffic a short time later, but at 6 p.m. the section between mile-markers 47 and 52 was closed again for emergency operations. It reopened at 8 p.m.
The Devil's Punchbowl, near the Grottos Day Use Area, is a busy recreation spot from June through September where tourists and local residents jump from a cliff into a pool of water. However, the punchbowl and surrounding water features have been the scene of several emergency incidents over the years, some of which have resulted in fatalities.
Additional details about the incident were unavailable. Lathrop said he did not know if the missing person had been recreating alone or with other people.
This is a developing story.