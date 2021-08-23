On Wednesday, the Pitkin County commissioners will consider whether or not to effectively expand the in-bounds terrain on Aspen Mountain to include Pandora’s.
In order to do so, the commissioners would have to elect to rezone the roughly 153 acres from its current agricultural and rural designations to ski recreation — allowing Aspen Skiing Co. to construct a new high-speed chairlift, add an access trail from Northstar Trail to the bottom of Pandora’s and build a ski patrol cabin.
It’s not a new question — the project was included as at least a possibility in a 1997 master plan. In 2018, Pandora’s rezoning was “bifurcated” from the BOCC’s 2018 review of the Aspen Mountain Master Plan update. SkiCo submitted several changes and responses to BOCC concerns, ranging from increased usage of the currently backcountry Pandora’s area to the site location of the would-be lift to glading and wildlife concerns to appeasing the Little Annie’s homeowners association.
In its final recommendation, published in the agenda meeting packet ahead of Wednesday’s BOCC meeting, there was disagreement on the final recommendation — the planning commission recommends that county commissioners approve the rezoning question on first reading and set a date for second reading. Concurrently, the planning commission would recommend county commissioners approve amending the 2018 master plan to reflect any updated zoning, once it’s finalized.
County staff, however, disagreed with the planning commission’s conclusion. Instead, “Staff did not support the requested partial amendment to the East Aspen Master Plan. The Planning Commission disagreed, and approved the partial amendment and then recommended approval of the Rezoning and SKI-REC Master Plan Amendment, in part based on the East Aspen Master Plan amendments.”
Staff listed five main considerations that led to its recommending that county commissioners deny the application: namely, “the changed conditions presented by the Applicant provide a greater argument in favor of a full review of the East Aspen Master Plan and the adjacent Castle Creek Master Plan relative to Richmond Ridge.” Additionally, “absent a planning analysis, the broader uncertainty of future uses on the Ridge will persist without any definite expectation of limiting development to a level that is appropriate for the area … development can be expected to creep down the Ridge into more sensitive areas.”
Staff also maintains that “the Planning Commission review of the East Aspen Master Plan was limited to items specific to the ski area and did not fully study current conditions, identify development pressures and plan for an appropriate level of development. Planning should precede development and changes in land use and not follow it to more orderly define acceptable development for an area.”
It’s become a point of contention within the larger community, with myriad columns and letters to the editor published on the matter. Additionally, public comment submitted to the commissioners is varied.
“I am writing to share my complete support for the Aspen Skiing Company’s Pandora’s ski terrain and lift proposal. As 800+ supporters of this project unite to share our enthusiasm for this well planned, much needed and sought after proposal, I ask you to please vote in favor of this application,” Jared Ettlinger wrote, acknowledging the “Friends of Pandora’s” group that has collected hundreds of signatures in favor of the proposal.
“This is one of those projects which, once a fact, is essentially impossible to undo. I believe future Aspenites will look most unkindly on us as having gone ahead so blithely with no heed for the impact that will inevitably come. The time is here, right now, to consider the ramifications, and not allow such short-sighted commercial gain to blot out the long term consequences,” warns Kevin Boru. “Aspen doesn’t need more skiing and snow sports. It needs to wake up to the incredible natural beauty with which we who live here are blessed. Going forward with Pandora would be nothing less than a tragedy and a poaching on our common wealth.”
“Aspen is a ski town!” reminds Lori Small. “And Aspen Skiing Company has our backs with a significant addition of Pandora’s, proposed to create a better skiing experience for everyone. Less congestion on the mountain is imperative in order to keep our skiing and riding community safe.”
“I don’t expect [SkiCo] or the city to make major changes to your plans, I am only suggesting you please consider a special pass/decal or something just for backside residents,” wrote Mike Manclark, who lives on Midnight Mine Road, just below the Sundeck. “We need to be able to get up to the top. Please don’t allow a plan that further isolates us and makes living back there so much harder and more dangerous.”
Still, the majority of comments submitted expressed support for the proposed expansion.