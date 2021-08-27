A new community survey relating to Pitkin County’s quality of life, government services, transportation topics and other issues was planned to be disseminated starting this week to gain responses from a targeted statistical sample of 500 county residents.
County commissioners tweaked details of the survey at an Aug. 10 work session. Next month, and into October, the county will open up the survey to a broader audience online for those who did not previously participate in the survey, the Latino community and those who work in the county but live elsewhere. Those results will be analyzed separately from the initial 500-resident statistical survey.
The county periodically conducts the survey “to better understand the sentiments of the community it serves, both in regards to key community issues that are relevant for policy making, as well as ongoing customer satisfaction with county services,” a staff memorandum to commissioners from Kara Silbernagel, assistant to the county manager, states. “The survey also offers longitudinal comparisons of satisfaction over time and benchmarks ratings with those of other communities.”
At the work session, Silbernagel explained that previous surveys tended to focus on “service-level questions.” While the current survey still tackles those issues, it additionally seeks responses on matters relating to current events such as the local government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the county is “a place where everyone is respected” regardless of race, gender, age and sexual orientation.
The survey is seven pages long, and it might have been longer had it not been for a general goal among staff and commissioners of keeping it as tight as it could be at the request of the firm that will analyze the results.
“I think we did a good job finding the balance [and] ended up with a seven-page survey, which is kind of the limit,” Silbernagel said.
When other commissioners sought to expand on some of the questions, Commissioner Patti Clapper, who chaired the meeting in the temporary absence of regular Board Chair Kelly McNicholas Kury, chimed in.
“Remember we have to keep this short and sweet folks, or we’re not going to have anybody fill it out and it won’t matter what we ask,” Clapper said.
But Commissioner Greg Poschman expressed the sentiment that an overly generalized survey might not do much good.
“I’m just thinking that if the survey’s too general, what’s the value of the information we get from it?” he posed.
Clapper replied that if the survey responses show a trend of dissatisfaction or a lack of understanding from the public, the county can revisit those issues with more specialized follow-up surveys.
The questions touch on numerous topics, including quality of life, response to the pandemic, climate change mitigation, growth management, affordable housing, mental health, equity and inclusion, community preparedness for wildfires and natural disasters, workforce sustainability, transportation, economic assistance, child care, open space and trails, public safety and other issues.
Space was provided so that respondents can answer the open-ended question, “Do you have any comments or suggestions regarding any county-provided services? Or other priorities that have not been included in this survey?”
Commissioner Steve Child said he liked the makeup of this year’s survey, adding that county staff “nailed it with the changes we asked for.”
“We’re getting feedback on some things that are current, major issues that I think are really important,” he said.
Kansas-based firm ETC Inc., which specializes in assisting governments with surveys, will tabulate the results. Its summaries and key findings will be presented to commissioners in late fall or early winter, according to the memo. The survey’s impact to the county’s 2021 budget was $23,750.