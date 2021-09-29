It’s going to take a little longer to make the temporary improvements to the Pitkin County Jail deemed necessary toward getting the facility reopened.
During a Pitkin County commissioners’ work session Tuesday, county Facilities Manager Jodi Smith provided an update to the jail’s “safety upgrade project,” in which it was explained that the project size will be reduced from 2,500 square feet to 2,000 square feet.
In July, commissioners approved an additional $300,000 to March’s original $1 million cost estimate. But since then, subcontractors have said the work cannot be done in line with the county’s revised $1.3 million project budget because of recent supply chain delays, downtown parking congestion, increases in prices for materials and other factors.
“Surprisingly, the subcontractor bids came in extremely high, due to various reasons such as the job site [in] downtown Aspen, access/parking, operational constraints of a working jail, supply chain concerns, phasing of work and job too small,” a memo from the project team to commissioners states.
Rather than ask the board for more money above the $1.3 million approved during the summer, the project team — which includes Smith, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, Jail Manager Kim Vallario and Undersheriff Alex Burchetta — decided to scale back the project’s size a bit.
The decision also is related to the fact that the temporary improvements are only expected to keep the jail running another two to three years until more permanent solutions, such as a complete rebuild, can be planned and tackled. Details surrounding the long-term future of the county jail in Aspen have yet to be ironed out.
Through an intergovernmental agreement with Garfield County, Pitkin is housing its inmates in Garfield’s detention facility in Glenwood Springs. Officially as of Tuesday, Pitkin had 11 people being detained under its jurisdiction — considerably fewer than the jail’s typical pre-pandemic population.
Even by reducing the project size by 500 square feet, the project still addresses the jail’s safety concerns, Smith told commissioners. The challenge, she said, will be getting the necessary materials to Aspen and stored under the current global supply chain problem.
DiSalvo said after the meeting that items such as windows, door frames and stainless-steel toilets are hard to obtain right now. He noted recent news reports about cargo ships being held off the California coast because there aren’t enough dock workers to unload them.
The local jail was shuttered earlier this year due to safety issues. DiSalvo said two members of jail staff were assaulted in the booking area within a short timeframe. One of those incidents caused serious injuries to a deputy.
DiSalvo said that for the long-term, he wants a “progressive jail” equipped to handle all manner of detainees, including those with mental and health issues.
“People have been jumping to conclusions about what a new jail would be,” he said. “When our jail was built and opened in 1984, it was progressive at the time. It needs to be updated.”
“There have been only minor improvements in those 30-plus years of operation,” the project team’s memo says. “While Pitkin County is still a very safe community, just like the rest of the country, we have seen an increase in inmates struggling with mental health issues.”
The temporary plan is basically intact from July, aside from the square-footage reduction. There will be three holding cells, two housing cells and two or three work-release cells, DiSalvo said. The booking-area improvements will include a higher desk area so that people who are being brought into the room are not at eye level with jail staff, he said.
Smith said much the same at the meeting, telling commissioners the biggest two improvements will be a safer booking area and an improved work-release area that’s more functional and allows the program to resume.
Most jails in the region have suspended their work-release programs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DiSalvo added.
Because of the supply chain issues and questions surrounding construction pricing and labor, it’s important to move the project forward now in order to secure the guaranteed maximum price from the general contractor, Smith said.
If all goes well, the work on the jail will begin before the end of the year, both Smith and DiSalvo said.