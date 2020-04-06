Pitkin County’s community development department is gearing up for the launch of new building permit submittal and tracking software that promises to streamline the process of filing and tracking permits online from anywhere, anytime.
Everything from building permits to planning cases and inspection requests will be submitted, processed and tracked online through the Permit Application Tracking System, or PATS. It allows customers to check a permit’s progress every step of the way, according to a county news release.
“This new online process will definitely improve our efficiency, and while we can’t promise that it will always speed up the approval process for more complicated permits, it will make it possible for my staff to share notes and progress reports — all within view of the public,” Community Development Director Cindy Houben said in a prepared statement.
PATS creates a standardized, paperless permit process, with information more readily accessible throughout the lifecycle of a project, the release says. It allows for email and online communication among the general public, the development community and staff, which can result in higher-quality permit application submissions and plan reviews.
Citizens and contractors will create a secure account on the online portal in order to submit plans, communicate with staff and receive notifications throughout the review process, the release states.
“There will be a learning curve for our local contractors and citizens who are accustomed to a more manual process,” the county’s chief building official, Brian Pawl, said. “We will be hosting virtual training sessions with local contractors, architects, Realtors and any other citizens who may need to file a permit. We think they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is once they get used to it.”
In a followup email, Pawl provided more explanation about the difference between the old system and the new one.
“The prior system required many manual steps and external programs to accomplish digital submittal and review. It also required additional manual steps for notification and routing during internal and external communications,” he said. “The new system will integrate all of these steps and allow for digital issuance and fee payments all in one. The new system also will set deadlines and task reminders, track progress, provide staff dashboards, and run canned reports and special queries all in one easy-to-use container.”
PATS is slated to go live in May, which coincides with Building Safety Month. The county will host remote virtual training sessions in which the public will have a chance to walk through the permitting process. There also will be smaller breakout sessions for the public to receive one-on-one virtual training.
The workshops will begin the week of April 20, with the one-on-one virtual training sessions beginning the following week. The workshops and training sessions will run through May 11.
Staff will be able to assist with issues.
“We’re confident the new, streamlined online system will be appreciated by the community,” Houben added. “We know the process can be exasperating at times, and an improved process has been a long time coming.”