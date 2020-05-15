The Pitkin County Board of Health voted Thursday to direct staff to pursue a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that would be “broader based” than a previous proposal that specifically sought to allow restaurants to open at 30% capacity as early as May 20.
Given that a variance application to the state first requires approval from three local entities — the Board of Health, the Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — that target date seemed increasingly difficult to meet, especially since commissioners had to punt the discussion to a day later than scheduled because of an internet outage Tuesday.
Additionally, Commissioner Patti Clapper noted, the previously estimated weeklong turnaround time for the state to review variance applications may already be longer as more counties seek that more autonomous status.
“Other counties are queuing up to get into this process,” she said during a health board meeting Thursday afternoon.
In fact, there are now four counties that have successfully lobbied for and been granted variances from the state’s public health orders: Eagle, Mesa, Rio Blanco and Sedgwick County, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said in his update to the health board.
Still, health board members decided a broader-based variance would still potentially serve the community well in the future, should state directives become unclear or not appropriate for Pitkin County’s specific situation. Without the variance, local public health officials could opt to mandate restrictions more conservative than those of the state orders, but not more lenient.
“It would just be a tool we’d have if we needed it,” Clapper said. “If we wanted to be more lenient, it would still have to go through a process with the Board of Health — it wouldn’t be willy nilly.”
Peacock cautioned that while a variance would offer the flexibility for local government “to get more control of our own destiny,” any deviance from state orders would divert staffing resources away from implementing the box-it-in containment strategy for the virus to customizing and subsequently communicating those differences to the community.
“I think the real issue is there is a tremendous amount of detail that goes into guidance and public health orders, and we also live in a valley with multiple jurisdictions,” he said. “The more we customize away from the state, the more resources we’re putting toward that. And it can be confusing to our community.”
There already has been substantive confusion regarding the incremental reopening of the economy, as evidenced by myriad questions that surfaced on Thursday — both during the health board meeting and the virtual community meeting that followed.
Those in the restaurant industry, for instance, had some hopes for opening at 30% next Wednesday. That’s no longer on the table.
“Can restaurants ask Pitkin County for a variance for one table per restaurant? If that will let us open sooner?” posed Rob Ittner via the chat option during the health board meeting. Ittner co-founded Rustique Bistro in Aspen and started the Cooking School of Aspen and The Cottage Aspen. He is now a consultant to fellow restaurateurs.
That, like so many, is a question for the county’s recently contracted business liaison, explained Jordana Sabella, planning, prevention and partnerships manager with Pitkin County’s public health department.
Yoga studios and gyms, too, had to respond to quickly changing information. An initial iteration of the county’s published “roadmap to reopening” listed those sectors among businesses permitted to open with groups of 10 or fewer people; during the first of two virtual question-and-answer forum with county officials ahead of last Saturday’s transition into the first phase of reopening, however, it was clarified that state regulations did not allow gyms or recreation centers to reopen, with the exception of personal trainers instructing groups of four or fewer.
That update clearly needed reiterating, as the question, “Where do gyms fit?” came up again during the virtual community meeting.
In addition to the Pitkin County website — which features the roadmap, a COVID-19 business safety plan checklist for businesses wanting to reopen to submit with the public health department and a frequently-asked-questions document — community members wanting more information about local updates can also turn to AspenCommunityVoice.com, noted Tracy Trulove, communications director for the city of Aspen.
But even the county’s recent attempts to align more closely with the state to reduce confusion have not always been successful, simply because the state directives often come with little notice, both Peacock and health board members said.
“The other day, all of the sudden, [Gov. Jared] Polis decides people can go camping. That was like, three days’ notice,” said Markey Butler, Snowmass Village’s mayor who chairs the Board of Health.
In fact, even the scope of the variance request — while decidedly optimal, given the landscape, the board agreed — was not clear Thursday.
“You have to identify which orders you’re seeking a variance from. As the state issues new public health orders, if those conditions change, it may be that we would end up having to resubmit,” Peacock said. “I know Eagle is finding themselves in that position.”
But Clapper disagreed — maybe.
“We’re applying for a variance on a broader spectrum … it may or may not be tied to a specific state order,” she said, adding that it’s a question not yet asked of state authorities. “We may be able to broaden that.”