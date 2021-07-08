Pitkin County will return to Stage 1 fire restrictions effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Pitkin County residents will be allowed to use private fire pits, fire pits in developed recreational areas and gas stoves on state, public, private, incorporated and unincorporated land under the new restrictions.
The reason for the step down to Stage 1 was attributed to increased moisture and lower temperatures in the area, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said in the release. Based on the data provided, he said there is no longer a reason for Pitkin County to be under Stage 2 restrictions.
“The National Weather Service long range forecast calls for more hot and dry weather,” DiSalvo said. “We will closely monitor the data and raise restrictions when warranted. We remain in drought conditions and the risk of fire in our community is still very high. We all must abide by these restrictions, without fail.”
The fire season is nowhere near over, Pitkin County emergency manager Valerie MacDonald said in the release, adding that 90% of wildfires are human-caused and the county asks everyone to continue to use extreme caution with fire.
Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, residents may not:
• Build, maintain, attend or use a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site to include a fire ring/pit.
• Smoke, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or area cleared of all combustible materials.
• Operate or use an internal or external combustion engine without an approved spark-arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either the USDA Forest Service Standards or appropriate Society of Automotive Engineers recommended practices.
• Use any personal fireworks or explosive requiring fuses or blasting caps, including exploding targets, as defined by Colorado Revised Statute 12-28-101(8).
Fire restrictions do not apply to the following:
• Persons with a valid written permit from the Pitkin County Sheriff, or the fire district within which the fire is to occur specifically authorizing the prohibited act.
• Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
• Any fires contained within a liquid fuel or gas fuel stove, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires at private residences, and fires located within permanent fire pits or fire grates to the extent those pits or grates are located in developed picnic grounds, campgrounds or recreational sites.
• Burning of irrigation ditches located within and completely surrounded by irrigated farmlands, where such burning is necessary for crop survival, and a specific written permit has been granted for such burning, in advance, by the fire district having jurisdiction.
• Campfires or bonfires required in religious ceremonies, for which a federal agency, the fire district and the county sheriff has granted a valid written permit in advance.
Knowingly or recklessly burning during the restriction period is illegal and legal actions may be taken against individuals in violation, according to the release. Failure to follow the restrictions may result in fines and possible jail time. More information can be found by contacting your local fire district.