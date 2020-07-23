For seemingly the first time since COVID-19 shuttered local economies across the region, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners had much reason for celebration — more than a million reasons, in fact.
After earlier questions as to whether Pitkin County would be a recipient of federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — commonly referred to as the CARES Act — it appears that those doubts have been put to rest.
On Wednesday, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock reported to commissioners that the municipalities comprising the county have all agreed on a plan to proportionately distribute the more than $1.5 million earmarked for the area by the Department of Local Affairs.
“DOLA required counties and municipalities to collaborate on a request for funding and come to agreement. That is what’s in front of you with this intergovernmental agreement,” Peacock said.
That agreement — with official buy-in from the city of Aspen, town of Basalt and, as of Monday, Snowmass Village, Peacock noted — allocated 55% of the federal funds to Pitkin County and the remaining 45% to the affiliated municipalities in a manner proportionate to their respective populations.
Under that model, Pitkin County will see $833,050, Peacock explained. The city of Aspen will receive $454,782; Snowmass Village will benefit from $170,903; and the town of Basalt will net $59,914.
But in order for those reimbursements to become effective, the intergovernmental agreement, or IGA, required one last signatory: Pitkin County.
“The reason you have an emergency resolution in front of you to adopt this IGA is DOLA requires a fully executed document before they will distribute the funds, which will be available at the end of this month,” Peacock told commissioners. “This IGA will formalize the agreement that we submitted earlier as part of our CARES Act application and will allow us to start drawing down those funds.”
The vote to approve moving forward with the IGA was a unanimous one.
There will be restrictions on how the money can be spent. It’s intended as reimbursement for necessary expenses incurred by local governmental bodies in response to the public health and economic crises wrought by COVID-19. As such, CARES Act distributions may only be applied toward approved budgetary items between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
“We do need to have qualifying expenditures — which quite frankly, all organizations already do — for reimbursement,” Peacock said.
The December deadline for spending federal reimbursement funds is in acknowledgement of the fact that the novel coronavirus pandemic is not yet over. Indeed, Pitkin County’s infection rate among residents tested for COVID-19 has remained above 9% since July 12 — the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers 10% as a threshold of concern — and compliance with mask orders and social distancing guidelines continues to be a concern.
“Snowmass Village has expressed potentially partnering with their share and the county on enhanced consumer protection programming, so that may come back to us in some fashion with a commitment to work more closely or be sure that Snowmass Village has those resources,” Peacock said, adding that Aspen and Basalt have both already implemented their own local programs to educate and ensure public compliance with health orders.
“I think we’re going to have some more conversations coming up, and this is not the last CARES Act funding that we’ll be looking to tap,” he continued.