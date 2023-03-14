Pitkin County commissioners have found a mess they can tackle.
The commissioners gave Public Works Director Brian Pettet a green light this winter to negotiate with the Colorado Department of Transportation for the county to take over cleanup of trash along a stretch of Highway 82 starting this spring. They were motivated as much by a desire to see signs removed for Dalwhinnie Farms pot shops as they were seeing an orderly roadside.
“The signs to us were worse than the garbage,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper.
Dalwhinnie has participated for three years in a CDOT program called Clean Colorado where sponsors pay a fee to CDOT which then hires a contractor to perform the cleaning. In return, the sponsor gets to place signs along the roadside.
Clean Colorado is different from the Adopt-a-Highway program where an individual, group or entity voluntarily takes responsibility to clean a stretch of state highway. Clean Colorado sponsors get a larger sign than Adopt-a-Highway participants.
The Clean Colorado sponsorship by Dalwhinnie captured the county commissioners’ eyes as far back as summer 2020 for a couple of reasons. First, at least 12 signs were placed along the 6-mile portion of Highway 82 that Dalwhinnie is paying to keep clean, six in each direction. Dalwhinnie’s stretch of highway goes from the entrance to the Pitkin County landfill to Buttermilk.
“All these signs showed up and caught people off guard,” Pettet said.
To add insult to injury in the eyes of the county, the signs essentially skirt bans on advertising by pot shops.
The signs says, “Clean Colorado: Sponsored by Dalwhinnie Colorado Cannabis.”
Dalwhinnie has a retail operation in Aspen.
Second, the county commissioners haven’t been thrilled with the frequency of garbage cleanup. However, Pettet said the area around the entrance to the landfill is tough to keep clean because of all the garbage truck traffic. Trash regularly blows out of trucks. The roadside and median can be clean one day and littered the very next, he said.
The commissioners have groused about the Dalwhinnie signs since the topic came up in one of their meetings in September 2020, but their hands were tied because Dalwhinnie has a contract with CDOT.
“Their contract is up May 14,” Pettet said.
Taking over the contract will come at a cost. Pettet said in one discussion he had with CDOT officials, they said the contract would require Pitkin County to pay CDOT $54,000 annually to participate in Clean Colorado along that stretch of road. He is awaiting terms of the contract from CDOT.
Clapper said there is irony to Pitkin County having to pay for the cleanup. For years, county officials organized cleanup days that included the stretch of road that Dalwhinnie pays for cleaning through Clean Colorado.
“This is a whole new program that we didn’t have any notice about,” Clapper said.
The county felt it would be better off taking responsibility for that portion of the highway itself, she said, but she isn’t crazy about the idea of paying the state for the privilege of the county cleaning that part of the roadway itself.
Pettet said the volunteer cleanup days by county employees are valuable, but it would be difficult to keep the highway around the landfill entrance clean through volunteer efforts. CDOT regularly received complaints about litter along the road, so it was designated as eligible for the Clean Colorado program.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said it’s important to keep the extended entrance to Aspen clean of both garbage and advertising on billboards.
“This is our backyard,” he said.
He said there was an issue initially with the frequency of garbage pickup by the contractor involved in Clean Colorado but it has improved over time. The issue for some of the commissioners is the signage. He noted that the late Robert “Bugsy” Barnard, the mayor of Aspen from 1966 to 1970, led efforts decades ago to use chainsaws to topple billboards and advertising signs along Highway 82 under the cloak of darkness.
Poschman is eager to see the Dalwhinnie signs come down when Pitkin County takes sponsorship of the same stretch.
“In the tradition of not having billboards on the highway, those signs should be the first to go,” Poschman said. “There are a lot of superfluous and unnecessary signs along the highway.”
He would be in favor of avoiding placement of any signs acknowledging Pitkin County’s effort to keep that part of Highway 82 clean, but that will be a board decision, he said.