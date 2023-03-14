A truck whizzes by one of the Highway 82 signs that say, “Clean Colorado: Sponsored by Dalwhinnie: Colorado Cannabis.” The presence of the Dalwhinnie signs along Highway 82 between the Pitkin County landfill entrance and Buttermilk has irritated some county commissioners. Dalwhinnie sponsors the Clean Colorado cleanup of a 6-mile stretch of the road. The county will take it over in May and eliminate the signs.