As Pitkin County transitions to government operations that are less focused on abrupt responses to COVID-19 and pandemic-related matters, a central question arises: What’s left to work on this year?
Plenty, according to the county officials reached for comment this week.
For County Commissioner Greg Poschman, the risk of wildfire in the upper Roaring Fork Valley — even Aspen, which rarely sees such threats — is a clear and present danger.
“We’re in an unprecedented drought heading into the summer,” Poschman said. “We’re already seeing small fires in the valley. I don’t think we’ve ever seen them this early before.”
Poschman noted that county officials met recently with the U.S. Forest Service to discuss the dire drought conditions. More meetings on the topic are being planned.
The Forest Service is looking to conduct controlled burns in the high country as a method of fire mitigation, he said. Officials are looking to find state and federal grant money to assist mitigation projects and to conduct risk assessments for homeowners whose properties abut dry brushlands where the threat of wildfire and human-caused blazes is a paramount concern.
“If we haven’t had a wildfire in the Aspen area in a long time, that probably means we’re due,” Poschman said. “Any fire manager would say we’re overgrown … and overdue statistically for a big fire.”
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said the area’s yearslong drought conditions continue. Consistent spring rains will help, but there’s no telling whether we’ll get them.
Balentine said he’s trying to spark interest among neighborhood homeowner associations to start wildfire mitigation projects. He said local residents are inquiring about fire-risk assessments earlier this year than ever before.
“Anything we can do now before smoke is actually in the air would be good,” Balentine said.
Climate change, trailer park
Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice, who has been busy coordinating the county’s vaccination processes, said while many issues coming up this year aren’t connected to COVID-19, pandemic-related matters will hang around a while.
For example, the county’s community development department is studying employee commuting patterns and whether shutting the administration building in Aspen has led to financial savings and a positive effect on the county’s carbon footprint. Starting in June, the county plans to welcome many of its workers back to their Main Street offices on a gradual basis.
Combating climate change is always a top goal of the county and “an ongoing thing that the [Board of County Commissioners] is always watching,” Mattice said.
Planning efforts surrounding the Phillips Trailer Park redevelopment north of Woody Creek also continues. The county bought the 65-acre property in early 2018 from its private owners in order to preserve it as affordable housing.
More than three years have passed since that $6.5 million purchase, and the trailer park looks much the same as it did then. Commissioners have made some preliminary decisions concerning its future, such as coming to an agreement about density on the hillside section of the community and eliminating the riverview residences through relocation of homes to the hillside. Riverview residents also may get the opportunity to live in newly developed units across the river if their homes cannot be moved.
One recent county decision, Mattice said, was the hiring of an engineering firm to determine the cost of wastewater, water and road improvements to accommodate hillside redevelopment. Coming up with money for new infrastructure and repairs is another issue, but the county has contracted with a Durango-based company to assist with grant applications.
Residents who live in Phillips’ riverview section basically want to know if they’ll be forced to leave their homes in 2021.
“My best guess is ‘no’ — nothing major is going to happen at Phillips Trailer Park this year,” Mattice said. “Realistically, we can’t do anything until we do something about the infrastructure. And that will take big dollars.”
She said another county issue, perhaps this summer, will be the future of the homeless encampment on the property of the Brush Creek Park and Ride off Highway 82. Nan Sundeen, the county’s director of human services, has said that as long as COVID-19 public health orders remain in place, the encampment would remain. The camp recently marked its one-year anniversary with a cleanup day.
The county moved into the low-restriction “blue” phase of public health orders on Monday after spending the winter and spring in the more restrictive red, orange and yellow levels — phases that limited business operations, including restaurant capacities, and as a result, affected tourism revenue. Amid the health orders, county human services staff, along with area stakeholders and partners, have been making plans for the transition of homeless residents who are living in the camp (as well as those who aren’t) into more stable and protective living environments.
No getaway from COVID
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock, asked about matters on the horizon that don’t involve COVID-19, said there’s still a lot of work to be done relating to the pandemic.
Vaccinations are increasing “and we hope to come out of the public health orders,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done on the recovery side.”
The pandemic affected numerous businesses and individuals financially. “There are ongoing efforts looking regionally at how to recover and rebuild,” Peacock said. “That will probably go on for a couple of years.”
Like Mattice, he pointed to the county’s goal of combating climate change. Discussions about new “growth management” systems and working with developers to cut down on the carbon footprint continued in 2020, after the onset of COVID-19, and probably won’t be resolved this year.
“The pandemic made it hard to get broad-based representation from different sections of the community,” he said. “The [BOCC] directed that we put the brakes on growth management and come back with a more comprehensive process. We’ll prepare for that to happen in 2022.”
What to do about the county jail may be the more pressing matter. Safety improvements and a modernization for the nearly three-decade-old jail need to happen, he said, but conversations about what route to take are complicated.
Meanwhile, Pitkin County inmates who aren’t immediately released following arrest will be housed at the Garfield County Jail under a three-year agreement between the two counties, Peacock said.
He said the community development department is swamped with permit applications, particularly with regard to remodels. That’s no surprise given the intense activity in the real estate market over the past year.
“All of our departments are quite busy right now — no one’s over here sitting around, that’s for sure,” Peacock said.
In other remarks partly related to the threat of wildfire in the upper valley, Poschman said the county is going to need to keep a watchful eye on summer tourism and the influx of visitors. A busy summer season is highly anticipated based on advanced bookings for flights and hotels, and steps should be taken to handle the crowds, he said.
“Everybody’s predicting a pretty busy summer and you get the sense we’re returning to some sense of normal … whatever that is,” Poschman said. “We have to prepare for how we treat the natural environment, and remind everybody that we share our community with wildlife.”
He added that he hopes the county can make headway with mental health, public health and environmental initiatives that were discussed before the pandemic became a constant concern at the local level 14 months ago.