One day after Pitkin County’s visitor affidavit program went into place, officials updated the definition of “visitor,” from anyone not living in either Pitkin, Eagle or Garfield Counties to anyone staying overnight who hasn’t been in the area in at least 10 days, regardless of residence.
“This includes residents, full or part time,” a Tuesday county press release explained.
Since going live Monday, the county has seen an influx of affidavit submissions, about 2,500, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock told county commissioners during a work session Tuesday. And, he continued, every completed affidavit was accompanied by several questions.
“We’re seeing tremendous demand for more outreach. For probably every one of those 2,500 visitor affidavits that have been submitted, we’ve probably had two or three questions,” Peacock said. “We’ve had 30,000 hits on that website so far, and the calls are going everywhere. We have gotten participation with the airlines in notifying their passengers prior to travel of the affidavit requirement, and also at the gates in major hubs. We’ve been working with the lodging community, and we’ll continue to get that information out.”
And that uptick in information requests was before the county released its amendment to include anyone wanting to stay overnight who hasn’t been within Pitkin County lines for at least 10 days — although the requirement doesn’t extend to those merely visiting for the day, especially for work or school.
But other than for those exemptions — which also account for people seeking medical attention or traveling for military purposes — the affidavit represents a legal commitment to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arriving in Pitkin County, or to otherwise quarantine, at the visitor’s expense, for 10 days or until a locally obtained negative test result is possible.
To that end, “the Pitkin County communications team has added a new tool to the website to make searching for a testing location much easier,” Tuesday’s release explains. “This search tool will help you find a local testing site that works for you.”
Additionally, the board of health has loosened restrictions some, allowing up to 10 people from two households to comprise an informal gathering. It wasn’t a decision made without opposition, as was made clear during the county commissioners’ work session.
“I was pretty disappointed that the board of health expanded the household sizes last week,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said, noting her own opposition to the change. “I don’t feel like there was a range of discussion offered there. I just ask our BOH members to represent that position … moving forward.”
Her colleagues on the BOCC — who also serve on the health board — acknowledged her concerns. But Patti Clapper, for instance, expressed her feeling that the recent decision was the correct one, especially ahead of the busiest weeks of the holiday season. In fact, Clapper lobbied to at least consider a possibility of realigning with the state guidelines surrounding last call for restaurants, instead of the more restrictive “orange-plus” public health order enacted locally. That would allow establishments to enjoy a 10 p.m. last call instead of the currently observed 9:30.
She called the proposed difference “an extra half an hour that could be the difference of survivability for our businesses.”
Greg Poschman, who serves as both a county commissioner and health board member, echoed Clapper’s sentiments.
“I’m expecting a bigger crowd than we anticipate. That extra half an hour could actually make the difference — how do you handle this number of people which inevitably will be here in the best and safest way possible,” he said.
But outgoing Commissioner George Newman, however, shared some of McNicholas Kury’s trepidation about the perception of relaxing public health orders ahead of the Christmas-to-New-Year week.
“Lessening the restrictions for a few weeks could have disastrous impacts as we move into the rest of the winter,” he said. “I would caution our representatives not to ease up the restrictions we’ve done so far just to get through two weeks of the holidays when we still have three months of the winter season to get through. I think that’s really short-sighted.”
And none of those comments pertained at all to the next looming topic of public health discourse: whether or not the county is likely going to be eligible for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s recently rolled out 5 Star State Certification Program, which essentially would serve as the most recent iteration of variance for counties to allow certain businesses within identified sectors to operate at one level less restrictive than a county’s designation on the state’s COVID dial — that is, should a county’s metrics technically fall into the orange category, some industries could receive a certification that would allow them to operate at the yellow level, which allows higher capacities, for instance.
Peacock gave an extensive presentation Tuesday outlining the parameters of the program, as well as the possible burden by the county to participate — but also highlighted potential benefits that would come with being part of the 5 Star program.
“Compliance and enforcement, we would need to inspect every business prior to granting a certification, so there would be a very big push upfront with a program that would be resource intensive, as well as ongoing enforcement,” he said. “One of the advantages of a program like this is that it provides more immediate consequence than we currently have in enforcing our public health orders through the courts by revoking a 5-Star status and a business’ additional capacity if they’re not following the rules.”
With its current two-week incidence rate, however, Pitkin County doesn’t qualify to participate in the state’s new variance program. Because the number — which is trending in “the wrong direction,” Peacock noted — qualifies the county for the red level of the COVID dial, the health board opted to implement stricter mitigating policies, what it dubbed the “orange-plus” level.
“When our incidence rate went into red, CDPHE had a consultation with us to go into red and/or to implement stricter public health orders to mitigate the impact in lieu of going into red,” he said. “Because that is the conversation that happened and we implemented orange-plus in lieu of going into red, we don't qualify for the variance now until we see a sustained decline in the incidence rate.”
And currently?
“Our cumulative incidence rate is up — it’s over 1,000 per 100,000 over the last two weeks,” he said.