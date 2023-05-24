The Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday overcame an urge to micromanage and instead will trust their staff and a consultant to craft questions for a survey of voters to gauge if there is support for an affordable housing tax.
The county has hired Bill Ray of WR Communications to conduct polling, which will be undertaken in late May and early June. The commissioners are considering going to voters in November to seek a property or sales tax increase that would raise revenues dedicated to affordable housing. Aspen City Council members have pressured the commissioners to secure a dedicated revenue source so Pitkin County can play a bigger role in affordable housing solutions.
Ray told the commissioners Tuesday that his work will include modeling to show likely turnout in November and questions geared toward learning how big of a problem the public feels affordable housing is and what should be done about it. The information gleaned from voters also will help frame the campaign strategy.
Ray said he wants to conduct the survey through a hybrid method of good old-fashioned telephone calls and text invites to online surveys. He wants to approach voters prior to school releasing for the summer in Aspen, so polling would be conducted between May 30 and June 9.
“I would consider this pretty aggressive,” Ray said of the timeline. “But sleeves were long ago rolled up.”
Commissioner Greg Poschman asked if the commissioners will be able to see the questions before the survey starts.
Ray assured the board he will draw on years of experience in polling and employ best practices to craft questions that will help the county chart a direction. He said he would work with county staff to touch on issues important to the county.
County Manager Jon Peacock jumped in and said Ray will do an expert job. Getting the commissioners involved in the question wording at this point would threaten the timeline, he said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said the board needs to trust Ray’s work.
“We can micromanage this til the cows come home, the calves get branded,” Clapper said. “I think we just need to move it forward.”
Poschman also asked if there could be advance notice for voters that the survey will take place so they are more likely to accept a telephone call or text invite. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury suggested the county run radio advertisements to alert voters about the survey.
Ray said some level of advance notice would be appropriate, such as through the county’s social media channels and news releases. He warned about getting too specific.
“We don’t want to share the questions because (we want) the respondents to hear them fresh,” he said.
In addition, he doesn’t want to “churn the waters too much” and alert people with strong beliefs either in favor or against affordable housing efforts and prepare them for the survey.
“If we churn too much up, we’re going to get both ends of the spectrum,” Ray said, noting that it is people in the middle who the county wants to reach. “We want to make sure we’re capturing that voice especially.”
The survey will include questions about a possible property tax hike, a sales tax hike and bonding authority that would allow accelerated spending of the revenues. Respondents will be asked if they feel the county is headed in the right direction, what are the top issues and what issues the commissioners should be addressing. While there won’t be “push polling” that tries to steer respondents into answering or feeling a particular way, the polling will ask if respondents were aware of certain information and, if not, if the new information would sway their vote.
The survey will also gauge voters’ interest in helping solve child care issues.
Ray said all of the survey information will be presented to the commissioners — the good, the bad and the ugly.
“I don’t cherry pick all the happy comments and bring them back to you,” he said.
The commissioners will have plenty of time to examine the results in July and plot a course of action. Sept. 8 is the last day to certify a question for the November ballot.
A memo to the commissioners from Peacock suggested the affordable housing crisis has become even more severe in recent years.
“The post-COVID economic and real estate boom has made the problem more acute,” the memo said. “In 2022 only 9% of home sales in the Roaring Fork Valley were affordable to a household at median wage. This is down from 23% of homes affordable to a household at median wage in 2015. Lack of affordable housing is affecting service providers at all levels.”
Peacock noted that the county government has traditionally relied on housing impact fees or general fund monies to support individual housing initiatives as they arise.
“This lack of funding prevents the County from impacting the regional workforce housing challenges in a significant way and decreases the likelihood of the County participating in long-term partnerships,” Peacock’s memo said.