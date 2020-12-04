Landlords have been asked by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners to consider rent reductions for local businesses during the time of COVID-19 and on Wednesday, the BOCC voted to put its money where its mouth is in extending the same courtesy to Stubbies Sports Bar in Basalt.
Stubbies, an establishment that’s occupied a space on the second floor of 123 Emma Road since 1997, asked for what amounts to about a 15% relief in rent for 2021, Pitkin County Facilities Manager Jodi Smith told elected officials. The commercial River Park Center building is owned by the county, and Smith called the Stubbies owners “good tenants.” Their lease was due to expire Dec. 31.
Currently, Stubbies pays $22.50 per square foot but asked that next year’s rate be dropped to $18 per square foot. All told, the bar — with a full kitchen — uses about 3,335 square feet of the River Park Center.
That would reduce next year’s rent by $19,577, to $60,030 annually. The bar owners will continue to contribute to the common area maintenance, or CAM, fees.
Comparable rents provided by real estate professional Sally Shiekman in downtown Basalt showed one establishment paying $19 per square foot and another that was paying $13 per square foot, the BOCC was told.
‘Best foot forward’
During Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Patti Clapper pointed out that local landlords of commercial spaces have been asked to be forgiving of their tenants’ shared plight during the pandemic and that the county should live by its word.
“We should be putting our best foot forward and showing those other private landlords that the county is willing to look at this,” Clapper said.
“I think we need to be showing the rest of the industry, those landlords, that we need to be looking at the future economic survival of our much-needed restaurant and bar facilities,” she added.
Stubbies’ co-owner Trent Castleberry described the dire situation that his business is facing and noted the double whammy that a 25% capacity limit and early-night closure have done to the business.
Castleberry said that traditionally, Stubbies drew a major part of its income from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., after other restaurants close for the evening. As well, limited capacity during NFL broadcasts have hurt business; he said revenues are off from an average year by about $200,000.
“We’re losing money every day,” Castleberry said, having earlier noted, “We’re very much handicapped on how we can earn money moving forward.”
Castleberry found support among the elected officials during a week when it was announced that the Red Onion, a longtime Aspen bar and restaurant, would close indefinitely due to public-health-order restrictions that the owners said have challenged its income stream.
Stubbies’ rent reduction is for this year only.
“I don’t think we should continue to subsidize Stubbies once the economy bounces back,” Commissioner George Newman said.
The five-member BOCC voted to support the rent reduction in 2021, and the annual $60,030 will be paid in monthly installments of $5,002.50, according to terms of the lease outlined in the ordinance between the board and FB&F, LLC, doing business at Stubbies Sports Bar. The staff recommendation is lease terms would return to normal after 2021, which includes a 3% hike or increase on par with the consumer price index (CPI).
The ordinance also notes, “The BOCC finds that adoption of this ordinance is in the best interest of the citizens of Pitkin County.”
Said BOCC Chair Steve Child this week, “If we can keep one business in Basalt open and running — they’ve been there for a lot of years — we’d be doing our part to help the economy recover.”