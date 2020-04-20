Initial results from a Pitkin County-managed experiment to validate the accuracy of the 1,000 recently acquired COVID-19 antibody tests, through which 10 people already tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus were retested with the new test to compare results, netted a 100-percent accuracy rate.
The Incident Management Team, which has been overseeing the official response to the COVID-19 outbreak, converted a command trailer into a mobile test site to safely administer the serology tests that detect antibodies in the blood for the novel coronavirus. That renovation, in conjunction with independent validation processes to ensure the tests would indeed offer legitimate epidemiological data for public health officials, is crucial in rolling out broader-based testing in the community.
To that end, the fact that 100 percent of the antibody tests, purchased from Englewood-based Aytu Bioscience, matched the existing swab-based results is a good indicator that the greater public will have access to COVID-19 testing, though officials did not return a request for details on the execution of that rollout.
One of the logistical challenges of increased testing is effectively pursuing the contact tracing — that is, identifying the people exposed to the virus once someone has been confirmed as infected with COVID-19. During Thursday’s combined Pitkin County Board of Health and IMT virtual community meeting last week, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann noted that contact tracing wouldn’t just be a full-time job, it would be 18 of them.
“You have to have one full-time person to do contact investigation for every 1,000 people in your community,” Koenemann said. “So that means we would need, theoretically, 18 people to do all this case contacting work for our community right now to really have it be the most effective strategy possible.”
It’s a strategy worth pursuing, however, as broader-based testing is a key component in the decision making process behind loosening public health orders. Vail Valley, for instance, will likely be the first area of the state to reopen, thanks to Eagle County’s ahead-of-the-curve containment efforts. In a public address Monday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis praised Eagle County’s successes and said he expected to be in the area by the end of the week to commemorate the reopening of that local economy days ahead of the state’s April 26 stay-at-home order’s expiration date.
“They now have a sustained decrease for the last 14 days, they’re able to perform testing for all symptoms in Eagle County and the ability to monitor and do contact tracing for cases,” Polis said.
In neighboring Pitkin County, officials emphasized Thursday the need to sustainably loosen the public health orders, albeit in phases to ward off any future surge in COVID-19 cases that could undo the preventive successes seen at the hospital.
“Poverty can kill people just as much as COVID-19 can, so just recognizing that we understand those risks and we understand that mitigation needs to happen in this community,” Koenemann said.
It’s a sentiment Polis echoed several times Monday, calling the transition one from “stay at home” to “safer at home.” He likened the difference to training for a sprint versus a marathon and warned that the latter is the more difficult undertaking.
“I hate to break it to you, but the easy part was the sprint. Now we have to pace ourselves,” he said, adding that “this new period” could last into June or longer.
As retailers, salons, offices and the like reopen in the coming weeks per state of Colorado guidance, social distancing protocols will continue. Polis stressed that telecommuting should still be highly encouraged when possible. Polis said that retail shops can begin offering curbside services immediately on April 27 and can reopen more fully May 1, and business offices can do so at half capacity May 4. The Pitkin County stay-at-home order currently in place is set to last through April 30, however, so it is unclear whether or not local officials will follow the state’s lead on the new timetable.
“It’s certainly possible that the exact parameters can shift going into May. But we’re starting off with something we’re confident in,” Polis said, adding that county public health departments will be able to address respective local issues directly, too.
“We want counties to get ahead on the testing, the tracing, the best practices for their stores,” he said. “In a big, diverse state, there should not be one statewide approach.”
So far, Pitkin County has not yet issued a statement outlining parameters specifically for businesses deemed nonessential to reopen, though Koenemann said Thursday that officials are looking at recommendations from the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research to guide local strategy. One industry that will remain closed for business? Restaurants and bars, as well as event venues, for now. Polis said that he will await the data, which usually takes about two weeks, from the first phase of reopenings before making a decision about more entertainment-driven businesses that naturally create crowds.
“We need to make sure we live not with anxiety, not with fear, but with extreme caution. And that extreme caution is driven by the data,” Polis said.