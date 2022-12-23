Pitkin County staff and consultants unveiled new plans and cost projections for the redevelopment of the Phillips Mobile Home Park this week that led to another discussion — one county commissioners thought had already been settled — surrounding the controversial question of density for the affordable-housing community.
After much wrangling, commissioners earlier this year arrived at a total number of units that would eventually be situated on the hillside portion of the property, which the county purchased in 2018 for $6.5 million to protect it from private development. The magic number, after much debate and compromise, was set at 73, plus or minus a few units.
That would represent about 35 new units being built above and below the current configuration of hillside residences. The county aims to eliminate the 10-unit riverside portion of the trailer park near Highway 82 for myriad reasons, including the high cost of rebuilding outdated infrastructure, its location within a floodplain and the revelation that the state owns some of the land the county thought it purchased from the previous owners.
Therefore, plans have been in the works for the past several years, though slowed by the pandemic, to revamp the 30-unit hillside portion of the trailer park next to Lower River Road. The hillside neighborhood also needs costly infrastructure repairs, and adding new housing units there would potentially solve two problems: provide more affordable living spaces for county workers and reduce the burden of those added redevelopment costs on not only the county, but the hillside residents.
Commissioners on Tuesday held a 2.5-hour work session discussion to hear new plans for the project from G.R. Fielding, the county’s engineering and construction director, and a consulting team that included local representatives of DHM Design and Caddis Collaborative, an architecture and urban design firm based in Boulder. Their plans were based on the commissioner’s maximum-density directive of around 73 total units, which would include the 30 trailers on the hillside and the possible relocation of six trailers on the riverside. Riverside residents would have the option of either moving existing trailers or buying a new trailer and relocating it to one of the new hillside pods.
The staff-and-consultants team presented its concept for building 35 new “stick-built” units on the hillside to create fresh affordable housing options for those who work within the county. Two- and three-bedroom units would be spread out in various places — as complexes and free-standing, single-family structures above and below existing trailer homes — and would contain a total of 89 new bedrooms.
The team also provided a rough estimate on the overall cost of the project: a range between $35 million and $38 million. If the county waits another year to initiate the work, the price range would climb to $38 million to $42 million. Generally, for each year the county waits to begin construction, the cost climbs 10%, said Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice, who has been involved with the Phillips redevelopment project since 2018, on Thursday.
Mattice acknowledged that with the Phillips project, plans seem to change continually. That’s partially due to the slowdown in discussions that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because of the complexities and uncertainties that accompany the redevelopment in general.
For example, the county doesn’t really know how many riverside residents want to relocate their trailers or move a newer trailer to one of the proposed hillside pods. Also, the county doesn’t have a clear idea on how much it can obtain through state or federal grants to subsidize the project.
And the question of increasing or decreasing the proposed density seems to come up at nearly every commissioners’ meeting, just as it did on Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to start going back and checking in with the board more regularly,” Mattice said.
When told that the number of units could be increased without a significant change in the overall footprint of the development, some commissioners became interested in a slight increase in density, perhaps up to 80 units, she said. Most commissioners also expressed a desire for new one-bedroom units, which was not part of the project team’s proposal. That addition alone could bump the density up to 80 units.
The cost projections provided by the team also raised questions among commissioners. For example, current residents at Phillips pay $430 per month for their lot rentals. That fee could rise to an estimated $760 per month, and would help defray the county’s investment in new water and wastewater systems, property management and maintenance. The extra money also would fund capital reserves and cover the cost of space rentals.
Those who live in the new two-bedroom units might pay $892 per month and those in the new three-bedroom units might pay $944 per month, according to the rough projections. There were no projections for new one-bedroom units since the team didn’t plan for them. Those costs also don’t include monthly prices of renting the new units.
When it comes to cost projections, it’s hard to be accurate because of continually rising prices within the construction industry, Mattice said.
“We’re throwing spaghetti on the wall, especially when it comes to cost estimates,” she said. “Things change so quickly.”
And so the team is charged with the task of revising its plans and including one-bedroom units in the mix, as well as providing new cost estimates based on those additions. Commissioners want to see how the math works out for the previously agreed-upon 73 units and also a slight increase in units, perhaps up to 80, given that the per-unit monthly fees for lot rentals and infrastructure would likely drop if there was an increase in density.
“The cost per residence goes down with an increase in units,” Mattice said.
The tail end of Tuesday’s question revisited old debates over the desired density. Commissioner Steve Child said he was “always amenable” to going up to 100 units. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, in acknowledging the local housing crisis, also wanted a similar density level of around 100 units but was shot down by others during the discussions that occurred early this year when the 70-unit compromise was reached.
Commissioner Greg Poschman isn’t a fan of raising the density at the trailer park and has previously asked what would happen if the hillside were kept at a 40-unit maximum, with only existing residents and relocated riverside units. County officials say that’s not possible because of the need to replace and repair extremely outdated infrastructure.
Poschman reiterated his objections to raising density at the trailer park and said that going to 73 or 80 units raises other costs. The county hasn’t factored in the need for more parking in the area or the impact on local roads. There also will need to be a more serviceable public-transit system on Lower River Road to ferry the new residents to their workplaces and shopping areas. Currently that area is served by Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s Woody Creek Shuttle, which has limited operational hours.
“As we look to solve one problem by making it bigger, I think we ignore other problems,” Poschman said.