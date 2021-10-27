When Pitkin County Sheriff deputies conduct routine traffic stops or respond to emergency situations, they do so without wearing body cameras.
Next year, as a result of the passage of Colorado Senate Bill 20-217, that will change.
Titled “Law Enforcement Integrity,” SB 20-217 requires all local law enforcement officials to wear and activate their body cameras when “responding to a call for service or during any interaction with the public initiated by the peace officer.”
Although SB 20-217 originally did not require law enforcement agencies to use body cameras until July 2023, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office hopes to acquire the new recording technology this June.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will order 30 body cameras to be worn by its 27 deputies, according to Undersheriff Alex Burchetta.
“We don’t want to just have enough for everyone. We want to have some spares in case one breaks,” Burchetta said in an interview Tuesday. “The way that the legislation reads right now is that, you have to have a body camera. You can’t say, ‘oh, mine’s broken’ and not have one.”
The legislation requiring law enforcement officials to wear body cameras garnered support from Senator Kerry Donovan and Representative Julie McCluskie, both Democrats, who represent Pitkin County, among other counties, in the Colorado General Assembly.
“I don’t expect, nor do I foresee, the body cameras to change the conduct of the officers. If anything, I think it’ll reinforce the way that we treat the public,” Burchetta said. “That we are empathetic and compassionate and go above and beyond — as our partners do up and down the valley — to do the right thing in all situations.”
In addition to body-worn cameras, the sheriff’s deputies' patrol vehicles will also be outfitted with in-car camera systems.
Pitkin County received a $54,000 grant from the Colorado state government to help fund the system.
It will cost Pitkin County about $67,572 annually to operate, maintain and manage the system.
In 2022, the sheriff’s office will hire a digital records manager, who will make body camera footage available to the public when an appropriate request gets made.
“I’m not afraid of it. I understand and fully recognize and appreciate that it’s new, and like anything that’s new, there will be some growing pains,” Burchetta said of deputy-worn body cameras. “We’re going to have a very well-thought-out implementation program for the body cameras next year … We’re going to make it a benefit not only for our officers but for the community as well.”
The cost of the body cameras came up during a Pitkin Board of County Commissioners work session Tuesday as the BOCC continues to comb through next year’s proposed budget.
In addition to the new recording technology, Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman also wanted to know when the Sheriff’s Office would start investing in more green technology.
“The Hertz rental fleet just bought 100,000 Teslas. Electric vehicles are coming. They are going to be here to stay. When are you going to ask for one so we can start incorporating them into your fleet?” Poschman asked Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo during Tuesday’s BOCC work session.
Although DiSalvo thought electric vehicles may suffice for law enforcement agencies in bigger cities like Denver, he had yet to see a model that could handle the types of terrain Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputies often have to maneuver.
“The reason why we drive the big [patrol] cars that we do is because we’re going to places where humans haven’t been in 10 years and the ground clearance is very important,” DiSalvo said. “I’d be concerned if we’re at a 24-hour crime scene, in the middle of nowhere — Thomasville — how we recharge our cars?”