Pitkin County had a record number of appeals of property valuations after reappraisals were conducted this year, but a state audit showed the assessor’s work was spot on.
County Assessor Deb Bamesberger was informed by letter last week that her office passed the audit.
“Based on the attached preliminary statistical analysis, there are no compliance issues concluded for Pitkin County as of the date of this letter,” said the letter from East West Econometrics, a firm hired by the state to conduct the audit.
Bamesberger said she and her staff welcomed the news.
“This is what we work for all year — to pass the audit,” Bamesberger said. “My appraisers are amazing. We are extremely meticulous about everything. We have never failed an audit.”
Eagle County, which includes properties in the middle Roaring Fork Valley, also was informed that there were no compliance issues with its reappraisals, said Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin. If the state finds problems, it forces a county to redo the appraisals.
The state government requires each of the 64 counties in Colorado to perform a property reappraisal every two years, in the odd-numbered years. Many property owners were shocked when they received the notice of valuations in early May because prices soared so drastically. The new values were based on sales during the 18-month period ending June 2022 — a stretch of especially strong activity that was partially fueled by people fleeing cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state conducts an annual audit of the assessors’ work. The audits in reappraisal years are particularly important because of the new values. The auditors look at all sales data and compare the results to the values determined by the assessors’ staff. The auditors randomly select properties to check.
The values determined by the assessors must fall within a 95% to 105% median ratio range. Pitkin County was found to be at a median of 99.1% for single-family homes and 99.5% for condominium units, according to East West Econometrics. The assessor’s office was at 100% of the median ratio range for commercial and industrial properties.
Bamesberger said her staff aims for getting all values at 100% of the median ratio range.
“We expect perfection,” she said. “We’re like the A+ student.”
The audit looked at 432 sales of single-family homes and sales of 638 condominiums in Pitkin County.
In Eagle County, the audit also found that the new values were “on the median, slightly undervalued on property,” Chapin said. “We’re not overvalued. We undervalued slightly.”
Eagle County was at 98.1% of the median for condominiums and 97.5% for single-family homes. For commercial and industrial it was at 97.9% of median. The allowable median ratio range was the same as for Pitkin County, between 95% and 105%.
Chapin said his staff aims for 100% but tries not to be overvalued. His staff welcomed the audit results.
“They weren’t surprised but they were happy we passed the audit,” he said.
While the audit verifies the compliance of the assessors’ work, it might not assuage the grief of thousands of property owners who appealed their values. Pitkin County saw 4,712 appeals, which eclipsed the former record of 4,505 in 2009.
There were 7,009 appeals in Eagle County, well below the record of about 8,200 appeals in 2009.