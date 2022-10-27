A proposed sale of land by the U.S. Forest Service to Pitkin and Eagle counties that was already considered an unusual process got even stranger on Wednesday.
Pitkin County officials decided they will file an objection over the Environmental Assessment performed by the White River National Forest on the proposed sale of about 28 acres in El Jebel. One of the key objection points is the Forest Service’s assumption that the counties would pursue development of between 90 and 300 affordable housing units.
Without an objection and possible correction, Pitkin County officials fear the high-density assumption will inflate an appraisal the Forest Service must prepare for the sale.
“That would put Pitkin County and Eagle County in a really tough position because we might not be able to afford the land or the appraisal might come back a lot higher than the land is worth in our opinion,” Ashley Perl, Pitkin County community resiliency manager, told county commissioners in a meeting Wednesday. The federal agency’s appraisal will establish a definitive sale price. The process isn’t open to negotiations like a typical private transaction.
Therefore, Perl said, the county staff was recommending the commissioners file a formal objection to the Environmental Assessment to ensure the county “keeps a seat at the table” and has a chance to resolve the issue. Eagle County government also is submitting a similar objection letter prior to the deadline on Oct. 31, she said.
Perl acknowledged that it’s unusual for the county to object to an action it wants to see advance.
“It seems a little counterintuitive because we are objecting to the (National Environmental Policy Act) on land that we may one day want to buy or lease,” she said.
But Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said it’s commonplace for an entity that is a proponent of a Forest Service action to file an objection to retain a seat at the negotiating table. Ski areas, for example, regularly file an objection when their projects are involved, in case foes also object, he said.
Nevertheless, Warner acknowledged the process on the sale of the El Jebel land is one of the unusual projects in the White River National Forest.
The sale or lease of certain lands by the Forest Service is possible through the Farm Bill of 2018, which spells out specific procedures and reasons for conveyances. In this case, the process has been unusual because the public has been asked to comment on the proposed sale of the 28 acres without knowing exactly how the property will be used by the buyers.
So where did the Forest Service come up with the idea that the counties would pursue between 90 and 300 housing units?
Eagle and Pitkin counties have the right of first refusal on the property. Eagle County staff made some “back of napkin” calculations back in 2016 on how many housing units the property could theoretically accommodate, but it was an informal exercise, Perl said.
Since then, Eagle County has held “listening sessions” with select members of the public to determine potential uses of the 28 acres. Recreation, conservation and limited housing development were preferred by participants. However, no specific density has been identified.
The property is in the El Jebel area, west of and adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. It was once part of a tree nursery used by the Forest Service in the 1960s and ’70s but closed in 1986. The White River National Forest contends that the property is an isolated outlier that it cannot properly manage.
The site includes two single-family homes, a bunkhouse for summer workers and two pads for trailers. The White River National Forest would be able to retain the funds from the sale or lease rather than turning them over to the national treasury. Agency officials said they want any future development plan to include some affordable housing for its staff.
While the proposed sale hasn’t drawn much public attention, future use of the property likely would. The neighborhood across East Valley Road is currently embroiled in a land-use battle to limit development on a different, private piece of property in the area called The Fields. Many residents contend their neighborhood is being eyed for more development than the infrastructure can handle and that their quality of life is threatened.
The Forest Service’s Environmental Assessment states that once the agency conveys the property, “future use is no longer within its control.”
However, Warner said the agency looked at Eagle County’s informal calculations as part of its Environmental Assessment. “We took a look at that and said, ‘Does this still make sense?’” Agency officials felt it did, though the Forest Service realizes any development plan still must go through the county approval process.
The county staff’s proposed objection letter to the Forest Service stressed that the development density used by the agency in the assessment doesn’t represent the intentions of Pitkin and Eagle counties. The wording was watered down slightly at the suggestion of Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who has made the addition of affordable housing a primary issue.
She said Pitkin County commissioners haven’t had any discussions about the proper density with their counterparts in Eagle County.
“We get criticized a lot about being staff-led so I don’t want to get out in front of our skis on this,” McNicholas Kury said.
She added that she wanted to avoid an “undershoot” on the potential density of affordable housing development on the site.
Warner said the federal appraisal will focus on the “highest and best use” of the land, not necessarily what a buyer will pursue. He doesn’t necessarily share the Pitkin County staff concern that the appraisal will come in at a price higher than the counties can pay. If it does, he feels a private-sector buyer would be interested.
“I don’t have the concern about it not selling,” Warner said.
Pitkin County’s objection letter will stress two other points. It wants the whole acreage made available in sale or lease. The Environmental Assessment mentioned the Forest Service could hold onto a portion of the land. In addition, Pitkin County wants the water rights conveyed with the property. The EA says the water rights “may” be conveyed with the land.
The commissioners didn’t object to those additional points. The commissioners concluded it was good policy to file the objection and get in position to negotiate the density issue with the Forest Service before the appraisal is undertaken. The first step, the commissioners said, will be discussing density with Eagle County commissioners.