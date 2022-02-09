The Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday will consider a policy recommendation to end the indoor mask order that has been in place since Sept. 16, County Manager Jon Peacock told county commissioners today during a work session.
The health board, which meets virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, will consider whether to drop the order just before Presidents Day weekend, or just after it, Peacock said. The Presidents Day federal holiday is Monday, Feb. 21.
In Pitkin County, COVID-19 incidence rates remain in the “high” category, he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data showed a seven-day incidence rate of 450 per 100,000 people. The threshold for the high rate is 100 per 100,000 people. The county public health department’s recommendation to end the mask mandate, along with other aspects of the mid-September order, is based on data that local and state health departments have been examining jointly, Peacock said.
The information being studied pertains to rapidly falling COVID incidence rates amid high vaccination rates within the county, as well as Aspen Valley Hospital’s capacity status, which recently moved into the “comfortable” category.
Should the health board vote to drop the order, it will still recommend mask wearing, frequent handwashing and social distancing as continued precautions against the virus and its variants, officials said. Aspen Schools Superintendent David Baugh is expected to participate in Thursday’s meeting to discuss the transition toward not requiring students and staff to wear a mask.
“This is not a declaration that the pandemic is over,” Peacock said.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury noted that specific data was supposed to “trigger” a decision on ending the mask mandate — not an interpretation of new data.
“Were they not meaningful metrics?” she asked. “What has changed?
Public Health Director Jordana Sabella said the metrics have changed. At the time that the public health order was implemented last year, delta was the dominant variant. Today, it’s omicron, and its effects are less severe.
She also pointed out that Pitkin County is a well-vaccinated community. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 83% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated. In addition, Sabella said, new modeling from the state shows that 80% of Colorado residents are immune to the omicron variant.
“We know it’s highly transmissible, but not as severe as the variants before it,” Sabella said.
But McNicholas Kury said the move to remove the mask requirement “seems fast.” Though local school-parents recently asked the Aspen City Council and the Board of County Commissioners to relax local mask regulations, “the parent group that I’m familiar with would prefer to keep the masks,” she added.
Commissioner Francie Jacober said people are wondering why Pitkin County has “one of the strictest mask requirements of anywhere” yet one of the highest incidence rates. At its peak in January, the county’s incidence rate was nearly 4,000.
“People are concerned that the masks have not reduced our incidence rate in Pitkin County,” Jacober said. “And so when people from other places come here and are told to wear masks, it’s like, ‘Really? Here?’”
Commissioner Greg Poschman said while he will personally continue to wear masks in crowded public places, Pitkin County can’t be alone in continuing an indoor mask mandate in Colorado.
“If we’re the lone holdout, I’m not sure there’s much return on the pain and suffering we go through with the more stringent rule,” he said.
He disputed the notion that masks were unnecessary.
“It could have made a difference,” Poschman said. “Things could’ve been worse.”
To submit a written public comment prior to Thursday’s virtual health board meeting, visit records.pitkincounty.com/Forms/bohpubliccomment. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. today.
Information on viewing Thursday’s meeting and providing a live public comment is available at pitkincounty.com/1001/Events-Agendas.