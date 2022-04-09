The Pitkin County Library will host a free livestream viewing party of the 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize awards ceremony, which is taking place at The Morgan Library in New York City on April 21.
According to a news release, “The Aspen Words Literary Prize is a $35,000 annual award for an influential work of fiction that illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture.”
As one of the largest literary prizes in the United States and one of the few focused exclusively on fiction with a social impact, the award — open to authors of any nationality — recognizes novels or short story collections that address contemporary social issues such as the global migrant crisis, the trauma of natural disasters and racism in America.
With the inaugural honor presented in 2018 to Moshin Hamind for his novel “Exit West,” this will be the fifth year that Aspen Words will award the notable Literary Prize.
The 2022 finalists include Hala Alyan (“The Arsonists’ City”), Dawnie Walton (“The Final Revival of Opal & Nev”), Kristin Valdez Quade (“The Five Wounds”), Myriam J.A. Chancy (“What Storm, What Thunder”) and Omar El Akkad (“What Strange Paradise”).
These five shortlisted titles were announced in February and selected by a four member jury: Angie Cruz, Danielle Evans, Ann Friedman and Kiese Laymon. The Literary Prize jury changes annually and judges are selected and recruited by the Aspen Words staff, past Literary Prize finalists and winners, as well as members of the Aspen Words and Aspen Institute communities.
The April 21 awards ceremony in New York will feature a conversation with the five finalist authors moderated by Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” followed by the announcement of the fifth annual Literary Prize winner.
Pitkin County Library’s community viewing party for the event marks its first in-person livestream of the Aspen Words Literary Prize awards ceremony in two years. There will be refreshments as well as prizes awarded to those who guess the winning book, the release says.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for a free copy of the winning book — which will be the subject of this year’s fourth annual Community Read program co-presented by the library and Aspen Words.
All viewers will also receive a code for a one-month Audible Promotional Gift Membership — which includes unlimited access to the Audible Plus Catalog and one credit to be used for any title available on the podcast and audiobook app.
The livestream viewing party will be held in the Pitkin County Library Dunaway Community Room on April 21. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the stream beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Prospective viewers who are unable to attend the library’s in-person screening event can access a free livestream link of the Literary Prize awards ceremony on the Aspen Words website.