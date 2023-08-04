A draft comprehensive management plan for the Maroon Bells area will be unveiled to the public in a meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Pitkin County Administration Building.
The public will have a chance to review and provide input on recommendations for a final management plan that aims to address recreation growth in Maroon Bells Scenic Area and surrounding terrain.
“Visitation to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area has more than doubled over the past decade, creating many management challenges including maintaining a quality visitor experience while minimizing impacts to natural resources,” the project team said in a news release. “The plan aims to provide a framework to sustainably manage recreation access to, and activities within, the Maroon Creek Valley.”
The plan will identify goals and recommendations to improve sustainable access to and recreation in the area while accounting for local economic impacts. All modes of transportation and types of recreation activities were examined in the process. The study area ranges from Maroon Creek Road from the Highway 82 roundabout to Crater Lake. It includes the scenic loop, East Portal and campgrounds along Maroon Creek Road.
The project team includes Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Chamber Resort Association and U.S. Department of Transportation.
The session will include an opportunity for public input. The county administrative building is located at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen.
The in-person meeting on Tuesday will be held from 5p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The project team also will host an online meeting from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, for people who cannot attend the in-person session. To attend the online meeting, contact Hoamy.Tran@dot.gov for the Zoom meeting link.