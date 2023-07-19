Good luck finding an open ballfield in the valley this week.
The Triple Crown World Series youth baseball tournament returns to the Roaring Fork Valley starting Wednesday, bringing hundreds of players from across the western states to local diamonds.
The national brand Triple Crown hosts its World Series tournaments in Colorado and operates a branch in Fort Collins. This is the third year the tournament is coming to the valley after being held in Steamboat Springs, where it outgrew its demand. This year’s tournament has three age groups, one for 10-and-under aged players, two for 12U and one for 14U.
“The key word is just that it’s in this valley,” Triple Crown representative Rick Logan said. “What a great setting and every place we’re at people treat us so nice. … Some of our teams come from Texas and haven’t seen this before. It’s beautiful. There’s literally times where you have to concentrate because the kids get caught looking at the mountains.”
In total, 33 teams from seven states are slated to participate. They come from as far as Washington state, but also include Texas, Nebraska and California. Eleven teams hail from Colorado. Locally, the Rocky Mountain Colts club team has two rosters participating in the age-14 Division II bracket. The Colts are the lone local club with representatives.
For the three years that the tournament has been held in the Roaring Fork Valley, it's been a litmus test for the burgeoning local program. Director Steve Marolt said that the team’s progress has been evident. In year one, they were getting mercy ruled. Last year, they were competitive. In other tournaments this year, the program’s found some second place finishes and even some tournament titles on the Front Range.
“This tournament’s a really good litmus test for us,” Marolt said via phone on Tuesday as he travels with some 15U players to another tournament in Telluride. “There’s some really elite talent here.”
Marolt said that the program has grown to include five or six teams across a range of age groups, with 65 to 70 local players from the valley. He said an additional 12U team was participating in the Triple Crown, though no such team is listed on the tournament’s website.
He added that as the “host team,” the Colts will get automatic placements in the second round of the tournament.
Teams will get three round-robin games before getting seeded into a double-elimination playoff bracket. They’ll play between one and two games during the round-robin portion.
According to the Triple Crown World Series website, registration per team runs between $2,000 and $2,550, depending on age.
Opening Tuesday saw a skills competition at Crown Mountain Park before an opening ceremony at Snowmass Base Village, where a motivational speaker talked to the players before they paraded through the lawn at The Collective for photos and traded collectible pins with their competitors.
Logan acknowledged a level of local impact, and encouraged people in the area to watch some of the games.
“Obviously it’s a great place to get out and be outside, and that’s just it,” Logan said. “We hope that whether you’re taking your dog out or going on a bike ride, you swing by and just watch a couple innings and see what we’re all about.”
Local high school ballfields include Upper Moore Field in Aspen, Basalt High, Carbondale’s Ron Patch Field, Glenwood Springs Middle School and Coal Ridge High in New Castle, as well as public parks like Iselin and Rotary fields in Aspen, Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs and Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.
Scheduling information is available at tcworldseries.com. The games will start at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and run through Sunday.