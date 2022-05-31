The Facebook listing included a handful of photos of the playroom of Playgroup Aspen, a local childhood education center. They included jungle gyms, cubbies and tables lined with toys and supplies.
The title of the listing in the Roaring Fork Swap group was “Preschool Liquidation Sale [June] 4 and [June] 5.” The school closes its doors permanently Friday following a change in the city’s lease that Kathryn “Kadi” Kuhlenberg, Playgroup’s owner, said wouldn’t be financially viable.
“It’s not just the stuff, but it’s all the memories of those spaces,” an emotional Kuhlenberg said. “I just look at it like the last eight years of my life being thrown away basically, and it’s really hard. I grew up there and my cousins grew up there. My own kids grew up there.”
Her aunt founded the school as a “roaming preschool” of “six kids in a wagon,” Kuhlenberg said. Known among the attendees and parents as Miss Mare, she rented the space in Aspen’s Yellow Brick Building in the early ’90s and started the school proper.
Kuhlenberg, who grew up in Ohio, worked in the school in summers along with various family members. It helped drive her toward a career in education and make it a reality, helping her pay for college. She bought the school in 2016 when Mary Wolfer moved onto a new venture in Basalt.
It was a local, family-run business. Every toy or supply purchased, Kuhlenberg said, was very intentionally selected to serve the students’ needs. Those same items are now the subject of a decision of trash can or for sale.
Now, the city’s Kids First Advisory Board has mandated that the occupants of the subsidized child care spaces at the Yellow Brick must be open five days a week, up from the four offered by both Playgroup Aspen and Rocky Mountain Tots, which announced a cutback of offerings as a result.
The city’s local request for proposals for a replacement child care option went unanswered — as Kuhlenberg warned would likely happen if she had to close — so the RFP was expanded to a national search, increasing the chance that Playgroup will be replaced with a bigger-brand, chain day care facility.
Left behind are the staff and families of students — current and future — that believed strongly in what the program offered, namely the community it developed.
“I’m going to try not to cry when I think about this. We love Playgroup so much,” Danielle Van Arsdale said. Van Arsdale had one child already graduate from Playgroup and another will do so on Thursday.
“It has been our home away from home. It’s been my sanctuary as a working mom, just knowing how well Kadi and the other teachers have cared for our kids.”
Playgroup offered a “consistency” with teachers that were in the community, Van Arsdale said. The relationships developed in the Yellow Brick maintained through the lives of the parents, students and teachers. The worry is not only that new services won’t be as extensive and tailored to the outdoor-focused community, but the commitment to the maintenance of those relationships won’t be the same, stakeholders lament.
Kuhlenberg said only one of her five teachers is going to continue in the profession after the back-and-forth with the city trying to find a way to make it work. As staffing issues within the valley persist — a microcosm of a national issue — some of the valley’s supply is being driven out of the field, at least in the short term. Sam Daniels, assistant director and teacher, said she hasn’t figured out her next step, mostly because she hasn’t had the time in between day-to-day operations of the school, her own family and trying to navigate the lease issue. She added that she won’t be seeking another teaching role right away.
“Not immediately, but I always fall back into it,” Daniels said.
All of the children currently enrolled in Playgroup have found new spots in other groups, Kuhlenberg said, but she added that it’s a disruption for the students who have spent some of their early childhood years at Playgroup or have had siblings pass through ahead of them.
“They’re all local kids that are going to be growing up together,” Kuhlenberg said. “It really is about building community and being a part of our family. That’s the hard part, and it’s so emotional because we love all the kids that are being broken up really genuinely.”