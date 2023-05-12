In what was potentially her last game on the Skier turf, senior Sam Edelman stood tall — on one-and-a-half legs — for Aspen High girls soccer, scoring both her team’s goals including the overtime winner to propel them to the next round.
Edelman’s goal in the 17th minute put the Skiers up early and looked to potentially stand up as the game winner until STRIVE Prep broke through just ahead of the six-minute mark in the second half. But the ball once again found itself on the striker’s foot at the right time in the second overtime period.
“I was pretty frustrated. It was a pretty physical game and we all just wanted to put it away,” Edelman said. “I walked out there and I was like, ‘OK, I’m doing this. I’m shutting this game down.”
The game remained undecided through the first 15-minute overtime period before Aspen streaked down the field early in the second. Senior Madeline Hicks put a ball off STRIVE Prep’s goalkeeper, leaving a rebound right in front of Edelman. After the easy clean-up, the Skiers were off to the second round.
More impressively, the senior striker did so hobbling around the field, still recovering from an ACL injury a couple of years ago. A highly physical game left her favoring her leg more so than usual, but she persevered and found herself in the right place at the right time to finish the match.
“I’ve been struggling to get back from my ACL injury but I feel like this season I’ve just got my strength back,” Edelman said. “I can kind of do it one-legged. … It’s going to be sore.”
With just over six minutes to play, however, STRIVE got on the board as their striker willed her way through the Skiers’ defense, also going low and left on Ella Pendarvis dragging a couple of Aspen defenders in tow.
Edelman’s first goal saw her strip the ball from a STRIVE midfielder before carrying it — on a leg that was more supportive earlier in the match — to the right hash marks of the football markings, firing a low shot inside the left post.
The Skiers survived a post in the 57th minute from the Ocelots, catching keeper Pendarvis toward the front of her box, carrying over her head and careening off the left post and out to the safety of the Aspen backline. But after that point STRIVE Prep started to assert play. In the first overtime, Pendarvis was forced to make a save on a free kick and the Skiers had to survive two more corner kicks immediately after.
Aspen entered the playoffs as the No. 12 seed following a 7-5-1 regular season and despite finishing sixth in the 3A Western Slope League with a 2-3-1 record. They got some Ratings Percentage Index help by facing some tough opponents, including 3A No. 3 Manitou Springs, who went undefeated through the regular season.
STRIVE went 11-4 in the regular season with a 3A/2A Confluence League undefeated championship in Denver. They ranked 17th in 3A in RPI rating, accounting for strength of schedule.
The Skiers advance to take on the winner of No. 5 Colorado Academy and No. 28 Woodland Park. That game was postponed to Friday after Woodland Park was closed Thursday due to weather. The heavy favorite Colorado Academy went 9-5 overall in the regular season with an 8-1 record in the 3A/2A Metro League. Should the top seed win, Aspen will be on the road but will host if Woodland Park gets the upset.
Elsewhere in the playoffs, No. 17 Roaring Fork topped No. 16 St. Mary’s Academy 5-0, and No. 19 Basalt was trailing No. 14 Salida 2-0 at the half at press time.
Aspen girls lacrosse met with Roaring Fork immediately following the soccer game. The two teams split the season series, with Aspen’s season-finale win propelling them above the Rams in the state standings into a first-round bye and the right to host the second matchup. Watch for Saturday’s Aspen Daily News for coverage of that game.