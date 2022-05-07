The high school sports season entered its final phase on Friday with the first postseason competitions.
In regionals, Aspen High tennis finished in second overall in 3A Region 8. The top singles players Avery Leonard and Gemma Hill individually both placed second in the region with all four doubles pairs taking third place. Leonard and Hill qualified for state.
Also in Grand Junction, the Glenwood Springs boys swimmers completed the first day of their regional meet. In Rifle, track and field regionals got underway for Aspen, Basalt, Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs. Final rounds for both meets will be held today.
In other sports, jockeying for seeding enters its final stretch, with girls soccer and both boys and girls lacrosse hitting their regular season conclusions today.
On the soccer pitch, Aspen looks to make its final push for the second seed in the WSL before final brackets are announced next week. A win at Roaring Fork will elevate the Skiers to 6-1 in league play, tying them with Delta, whose season finished on Thursday. The Skiers will take an overall record advantage over the Panthers into the seeding. Aspen High is latching onto a No. 9 ranking on MaxPreps and a No. 8 via CHSAA entering its final contest.
The AHS girls lacrosse team enters its final game at Steamboat Springs with a 10-4 record and a 9-0 league record, seeking its sixth consecutive undefeated league season. The boys played Friday night against Steamboat and will finish today against Summit, seeking a winning record in league play and clinging to a top 10 ranking in class 4A. Two tough losses against the league’s top teams in Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley dropped the Skiers to 4-4 in league and 7-5 overall entering Friday.
Glenwood Springs and Aspen golf wrap up the regular season at Aspen Glen Golf Course on Monday and at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Tuesday before their regional competition May 24 at Cattails Golf Club in Alamosa.
The last spring sport, baseball, wraps up its regular season competition on May 17 before the completion of regionals by May 21. Basalt, currently at 6-4 in league and 10-6 overall, has six games remaining on its schedule, including two against Coal Ridge, with whom the Longhorns are tied for third place in the 3A WSL. Basalt is seeking a return to the state tournament after an upset bid out of regionals a year ago.