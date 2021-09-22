What began as a conversation between two friends in a kitchen last winter became a global story-sharing platform when the podcast “From Survivor to Thriver” released its first episode in January of this year.
Co-hosts Erik DaRosa and Marc Fernandes, both Aspen Skiing Company instructors and Snowmass Village residents, created the podcast on their own with the hope of normalizing open, honest conversations about mental health without fear of reprisal or judgment. Each week, the duo sits down with a guest who is finding their voice and doing their part to shatter mental health stigmas. The only requirement is that the guests are real, relatable people, DaRosa said.
“I look at ‘From Survivor to Thriver’ as a movement and the podcast itself is the voice of that movement,” he said. “So if one person out there is struggling, they can listen to the podcast and our hope is that just one person listening to one episode — it will resonate with them and help them find their voice, whether that is being able to pick up the phone and call a loved one, or a friend, or maybe even a therapist, or even just be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘That’s me and I’m not alone.’”
The podcast was born out of DaRosa’s and Fernandes’ own personal journeys with mental health. After all, DaRosa said, it is a journey, and it has no end. Over the course of his life, DaRosa struggled with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, anxiety and depression, and finding his voice in the early 2000s is what eventually inspired him to share his story.
The podcast features voices from mental health professionals, advocates and regular people who are struggling with their own mental health journeys. DaRosa and Fernandes have spoken with guests local to the Roaring Fork Valley, as well as many from other parts of the U.S., the U.K., Australia and South Africa. DaRosa said the goal is to hear from people who don’t already have platforms to speak from.
“Our goal is to have the largest cross section of guests possible — so men, women and those who identify everywhere in between,” he added. “And all types of mental health and substance abuse issues.”
Another key part of making the podcast relatable is sharing stories from people who have experienced trauma and mental illness for themselves, not only those who have studied it. DaRosa and Fernandes are not mental health professionals, and the hope for the podcast is to educate through personal experiences, DaRosa said.
“We always like to say on the podcast that we are not mental health professionals, just a couple of guys trying to change the message and the messenger around mental health conversations,” DaRosa said. “The common theme with all of the mental health professionals we’ve had on is they’ve all had their own story of mental trauma, their own journey. They’ve told their story of going from survivor to thriver, which has transitioned to them sort of giving back.”
DaRosa and Fernandes created each and every part of the podcast on their own, including the logo design, the intro and outro music and the post-production editing. It helps that they live on opposite sides of Brush Creek from one another, so they can easily get together once a week. While DaRosa is passionate about mental health on his own, the podcast would have been an impossible task without Fernandes, he said.
“I thought up the idea, but it never would have been able to come to fruition without him,” DaRosa said. “I couldn’t imagine doing this with anybody else. He and I both grew up in Massachusetts about 10 miles apart, but we didn’t know each other until we moved to Colorado, and since I moved here 10 years ago, we’ve become like brothers.”
New episodes of “From Survivor to Thriver” are released every Tuesday on streaming platforms like Apple, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher. Episodes are also video recorded, and links to the audio and video files can be found on the podcast’s Facebook page by searching “From Survivor to Thriver.”