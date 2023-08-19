Aspen’s challenges and its efforts to meld tourism with local residents’ needs is going under the spotlight in a new podcast that is rolling out this month.
The consulting organization Destination Think is featuring Aspen in the third season of its podcast “Travel Beyond.”
Destination Think officials explain in the opening minutes of the first episode of the podcast that Aspen is in the mature phase of development as a resort, so it has already faced challenges that are unfolding at many other destination resorts.
“Aspen can be a window into the future of a lot of places,” Destination Think CEO Rodney Payne said in an introduction.
The podcast series features six episodes that range from 33 to 49 minutes. Topics range from the housing crunch and the upper Roaring Fork Valley’s efforts to address it to Aspen Skiing Co.’s brand of sustainability.
Destination Think helped the Aspen Chamber Resort Association craft a destination management plan — a blueprint for “protecting the quality of life for residents while preserving the very reason people enjoy coming here,” according to ACRA’s description. The plan has three pillars: addressing visitor pressure, enhancing the Aspen experience and preserving small-town character.
In the first episode of the podcast, Eliza Voss, ACRA vice president of destination marketing, explained that the destination management plan was needed because tourism was degrading the quality of life for residents and the visitors’ experiences.
“We got too far away from the people living in the place,” Voss said in the episode.
The full destination management plan can be viewed via the link https://aspenchamber.org/membership/your-chamber-info/mission-vision-guidelines/admp.
In an interview with the Aspen Daily News, Voss said the podcast is aimed primarily at travel industry officials and specifically destination resorts looking for ways to address the challenges facing them. Aspen was mentioned in the first season, which looked at the challenges facing the emerging resort of Revelstoke. ACRA officials suggested to the Destination Think team that perhaps Aspen’s experiences could make for an entire podcast series. The two organizations collaborated to create the six-episode series, which was completed shortly before the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Four episodes have been released. Episode 1 covers “Creating an environment for Aspen to thrive.” Episode 2 is titled, “The housing crunch and the four-hour commutes. Gail Schwartz, president of Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork, discusses how the housing crisis is the epicenter of social challenges and what can be done about it.
“When you have an international community vying for real estate in this town, it’s critical you start to control the costs and also try to preserve it in perpetuity,” Schwartz said of the affordable housing effort.
Some observers might question how effective Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley have been in preserving affordable housing, but with more than 3,000 deed-restricted units in the upper valley and counting, it is ahead of many resorts.
Episode 3 features “Travel, ideas and influence at the Aspen Institute.”
Episode 4 covers “Travel exports the values the world needs most.”
Episode 5 drops Aug. 22 and is titled “Transit and other solutions for visitor experiences.” Voss said the Roaring Fork Transporation Authority’s bus service is so ingrained in the valley that many locals take it for granted. However, the regional cooperation required to power the agency is pretty remarkable and potentially a model for other resort areas, she said.
The final episode of the series will be released Aug. 24 on, “Sustainability looks like this: The world-changing adventures of Aspen Skiing Co.”
Auden Schendler, SkiCo’s senior vice president of sustainability, comments in the podcast, “We don’t want to play on day-to-day token environmental work. We want to play big.”
Destination Think touts the “Travel Beyond” podcast as a gateway to explore the greatest challenges facing communities and the planet as well as the most inspiring solutions.
“Through in-depth conversations with change-makers, the podcast delves into the realm of regenerative travel, shedding light on bottom-up initiatives that drive positive change within communities,” a promo for the podcast said.
The third season of “Travel Beyond” can be found for free wherever podcasts are available.