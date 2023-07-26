A summer of hard work paid off in the season finale Colorado State MTB Championship for local competitive youth mountain bike racing club Pinnacle Race Team.
With its core 12 racers competing, Pinnacle saw a clean sweep of the cross-country event podium in the men’s 17-18-year-old division, with Canyon Cherney taking gold, Sam Friday taking silver and Lucas Berry bronzing. In the short-track race, Cherney edged out Friday by eight seconds and Berry just narrowly missed taking third in the festivities at Copper Mountain over the weekend.
“It just seems like all my work has been paying off and getting the results I want,” Cherney said by phone Tuesday after earning his first two state championships. “I trained throughout the entire season in order to get the results that I hoped for.”
In Saturday’s short track, Cherney completed his 10 laps in 21 minutes and 42.4 seconds, just eight seconds ahead of Friday. Just 25 seconds later, Berry fell just .5 seconds short of Crested Butte’s Lance Lakoski for the bronze.
Cherney said he started slow but the teammates worked together throughout the race before Cherney pulled ahead.
On Sunday, conscious that some of the prime competition Pinnacle saw in Pennsylvania in the second weekend of July for nationals were off training for world championships, Pinnacle’s eldest three competitors expected to walk away with hardware. Cherney came away with the gold with a time of 1:11:02.55, a flat two minutes ahead of Friday and 2:03 ahead of Berry. In fourth place, Oliver Rutberg was a full 4:24 behind Cherney.
“On the first lap it kind of went into some single track and I looked behind and I saw that it was Sam and Lucas right behind me and we had already built up a little bit of a gap on the next people,” Cherney said. “It was just super awesome to see that. Our team has been putting in all the effort and it’s paying off with all us three just right in the front.”
Pinnacle coach Scott Leonard said he believed the team’s 12 representatives at states was the single most of any team. He highlighted the performances of Will Karow, who placed seventh in the 15-16 cross-country event and sixth in the short track, and Liam Heath, who placed ninth in the cross-country. On the women’s side, Hazel Lazar took seventh in the 15-16 cross-country event in what Leonard said was “basically her first race beyond (Aspen Cycling Club) races and high school stuff.”
It put the finishing touches on what Leonard called Pinnacle’s best year yet.
“We had a crew of guys scoring (International Cycling Union) points, we had young riders that were really dedicated,” Leonard said via phone after thanking the program’s sponsors. “The feedback from the parents has been great and everyone just was happy with how things have gone and so we’ve just got to keep the momentum and make improvements.”
Leonard himself got out on the course, taking second in the men’s 50-59 cross-country race, just two minutes behind Aspen’s Greg Strokes. Leonard said he climbed up out of fifth place entering the second lap.
Now, the team will go in different directions for the high school season — the valleywide competitive Pinnacle squad will split up across Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork, Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Aspen/Basalt Composite for the fall season starting in late August.
In the meantime, some of the team’s competitors — including Leonard — are prepping for the Snowmass 50 on Aug. 5.
Then, come next year, they’ll be back on the competitive circuit.
“The thing to understand with Canyon and Sam that’s really exciting is, compared to a lot of the guys that are in front of them, their mountain bike careers are quite short,” Leonard said. “I feel like we’re kind of just scratching the surface.”