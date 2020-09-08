It’s 11 a.m. on Friday, and the kids have just been released for pickleball. The six sixth-graders rush out of the house and into the cul de sac, shaking off some pent-up energy from a morning spent in front of their computer screens.
This is pod learning, small in-person groups of students supervised by a teacher or tutor who oversees their distance learning. These particular students have been meeting at Georgina Levy’s house near the Aspen School District campus. She’s a former teacher who, three years ago, decided to leave her position for the flexibility of homeschooling and tutoring.
She didn’t know how prescient the move would be. As parents grapple for ways to work from home while monitoring their kids, they’re getting creative, collaborative and scrappy on solutions.
“There’s a lot of demand,” Levy said of parents looking for pod tutors. “Parents are equally as worried about the social isolation their kids are feeling as they are the academic effects.”
This week, Levy’s pod moves to a classroom at the Aspen Youth Center, which also is opening up two additional 12-student-capacity rooms for pod learning and providing supervisors for the spaces. The rooms are designed for fourth- through eighth-graders, as that’s where the highest need is, said AYC Executive Director Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura. Registration, which opens today at noon, is required each week and the cost is $30 per day.
“We are not teaching them, they are virtual learning,” Idhammar-Ketpura said. “These are for kids who maybe don’t have space in their home, or parents who need the support for whatever reason.”
AYC is a nonprofit based at the Aspen Recreation Center that offers free after-school care during the year, as well as summer camp. It’s been open since June 8, hosting up to 40 kids per day, 40 hours per week, and has not had one positive case of COVID-19.
It seems that the critical need for child care and supervision relates to elementary and middle-school kids, who need to learn and are too young to manage themselves. Aspen Elementary School starts on a hybrid system today, in which students attend class in person two days a week in cohorts, either Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday. Wednesday is used as a teacher planning day and to clean the classrooms. The middle school and high school started the school year completely remote.
That leaves parents in a bind to figure out how to manage kids from home on the days they don’t go to school. Whereas AYC is geared toward fifth-graders and above, the Aspen City Day Camp is open for kindergarteners through fourth-graders. The camp has a capacity of 24 kids, split into two groups of 12, and is being held at the elementary school. The day camp costs $44 per day and is a drop-in system.
If kids are kept in pods for school, but then integrate and mix with other kids at the camp, members of the community will be concerned about increased exposure.
“We’ve talked about that,” said Julie Kline, the day camp coordinator. “But we also know parents need to work and need somewhere to put their kids.”
Kline says that they see many of the same children each day, and that the camp, too, has been open all summer.
Families looking for smaller group sizes are exploring other options, as tutors and pod teachers are popping up throughout the valley. Aspen Learning Center is one of these. It is operated by two former Aspen school teachers who in March began to offer after-school tutoring and quickly realized there was a need for much more, said Julie Friedman, one of its founders.
“We’re really offering any educational support that a family might need,” she said, including enrichment, remediation and occupational therapy. She noted that while tutoring may typically be just a couple of hours per week, families are looking for something more intensive. Right now, Aspen Learning Center is consistently working with 15 families, and as the elementary school program rolls out, the center expects that to increase.
Sonya Meyer, a local ski instructor, theater director and camp leader, similarly started Schyer Studies, offering distance learning tutors from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Her teachers are young professionals who run pods of roughly five students. She’s offering services based on hourly packages, from 10 to 40 hours per week, which costs $600 to $1,800.
“We’re facilitating the online learning,” she said. “And then helping them stay motivated. A lot of the problem is staying motivated.”
Her services are paired with activity and snack breaks, as well as structured excursions like hikes, which the parents can request. Schyer Studies launched Aug. 17 and has one pod enlisted as several more families are waiting to see how the first week of school goes.
Pods, camps and tutors all come at an additional cost, however. Some families are creating less formalized groups in which one parent hosts a group of children at their house one day, and the group moves to another family’s house the next day. Other parents have cut back on work hours, and in some two-parent households, one has quit altogether to stay home with the children.
Of course everyone is hoping these setups are temporary. And some are even seeing the bright side. “I think it’s better than last year,” said Sam, one of Levy’s pod students. He’s happy to have five other kids sharing the experience with him.
But Levy recognizes the struggle that many are going through, as she fields questions from families constantly.
“It’s a challenge,” she said. “It’s a money issue or it’s a time issue.”
And that, of course, means no easy answers.