Investigators with the Aspen Police Department are following up on two “active leads” in connection with the Louis Vuitton burglary that occurred Saturday night, when at least two people cut a hole through the wall of the store and stole between $400,000 and $500,000 worth of merchandise from the high-end retailer’s inventory storage.
“We have active leads, and we’re attempting to locate two vehicles and the people associated with those vehicles,” said Sgt. Rick Magnuson, who leads the APD investigative unit.
The theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday night. Anyone in the Mill Street area at that time who “noticed anything suspicious, we would love to hear what they saw,” Magnuson said Wednesday morning. The APD tip line is 970-429-1922.
Magnuson was unclear Wednesday morning how many people were involved in the incident, but he thought based on surveillance footage that three to four people were likely involved, “or even more than that,” in what he said was “definitely” a premeditated incident.
“I was surprised that no one noticed it, honestly. But sometimes you just blend in,” Magnuson remarked when asked about a burglary occurring during a busy Saturday night downtown. “It was in a back alley. You wouldn’t be able to see that anyone was in the store because they were in the storage part of the Louis Vuitton, not the retail part.”
Police learned of the burglary the following morning, on Sunday.
While Magnuson declined to comment about Louis Vuitton’s specific security system, he was able to assure the retailer would be “increasing” it.