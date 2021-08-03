Colorado Gov. Jared Polis did not provide a definitive answer as to when Interstate 70 would reopen through Glenwood Canyon during a news conference Monday.
“We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage. So, we'll give a range — I would say it’s a few days to a few weeks,” Polis said. “Best case is a few days; more likely, getting into the weeks category.”
When the Grizzly Creek Fire closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last August, Polis — at the time — also believed the critical roadway could reopen in “two to three days” under the best case scenario. Rather, I-70 was closed for two weeks as a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which charred over 32,000 of acres throughout Glenwood Canyon.
Last Thursday, strong storm cells moved through the canyon, triggering numerous mudslides and debris flows in and around the massive fire’s burn scar area. The incident left more than 100 motorists stranded for hours along I-70, and the critical roadway has been shut down since.
When I-70 does reopen, it will be to just one lane of traffic in either direction, Polis said.
“Short term, there’s really no opportunity for vegetation or replanting to gain hold. We have to make it through this monsoon season,” Polis said. “It could get worse.”
According to Polis, the state still expects a strong summer tourism season across much of its mountain destinations like Aspen and Glenwood Springs despite I-70 being unusable at the moment.
“Many Coloradans — many people from other states — are taking [Independence] Pass or enjoying other roads to be able to enjoy beautiful Western Colorado,” Polis said. “What’s really important is to get it fixed before ski season. There’s more alternatives in summer.”
However, for some motorists — particularly those on a tight schedule — driving through Colorado might not be an option given the significantly increased travel time.
“Through traffic — whether it’s commercial or whether it's passenger vehicles — we’re urging those folks to bypass Colorado altogether,” CDOT Southwest Regional Communications Manager Lisa Schwantes said.
Instead, CDOT has encouraged motorists to take Interstate 80 through Wyoming or Interstate 40 through New Mexico.
Afternoon downpours have made it difficult for crews to assess the damage to I-70 as a result of the numerous mudslides and debris flows it has endured. CDOT does not have an estimated cost of the damages at this time, Schwantes said.
According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Western Colorado has not experienced a monsoon pattern like this season’s in nearly five years.
“The cleanup effort ... is tremendous,” Schwantes said. “The debris needs to be moved before we can take a look.”
I-70’s closure has made it difficult for suppliers to reach their destinations up and down the Roaring Fork Valley. According to King Soopers & City Market spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge, the company’s locations between Glenwood Springs and Aspen have experienced a five- to six-hour delay in their truck deliveries.
“Our teams are working diligently to get products to all impacted stores as quickly as possible,” Trowbridge said in an email Monday.
In addition to shutting down I-70, the mudslides and debris flows have also impacted the aquatic life traversing the Colorado River.
“Those fish, they rely on fresh clean water to breathe. And when you get some of those fine particulates flowing in the water, they can actually stick to their gills and suffocate them,” Matt Yamashita, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager, said. “It’d be the same thing as a person inhaling massive amounts of smoke.”