During a visit to Aspen on Saturday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke of the need to ensure the protection of school-age kids from COVID-19 so that in-person education does not fall by the wayside this fall.
Polis, speaking to Pitkin County Democrats and others at the Aspen library, was responding to a question relating to the political controversy in many school districts of the state requiring students to wear masks.
On Aug. 12, the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to require that masks be worn indoors at all schools and child care facilities, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The decision was a response to the rapid increase in cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.
“Sadly, [mask-wearing] has become politicized in our state,” the governor said. “There’s a lot of passionate feelings on both sides. One thing I think is extremely important is to maintain civility in this discussion.
“There are people who want everyone wearing masks, there are people who want no one wearing masks. … But keeping schools [open to in-person learning] is paramount. There’s a lot lost when schools are not in-person.”
Polis said that in speaking with the Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration about vaccine purchases and the like, state administration officials have suggested that vaccines be approved at the federal level for youths in the 6-to-11 age range.
“They are always elusive on when it’s going to occur. I think it will be this year, and most likely, from what we hear, in the October-November time frame,” he said.
It’s impossible to keep everyone “100% safe” from virus-related health issues during a pandemic, he noted. But the state is taking steps to protect kids during the school year, he said.
A new state contract is being implemented that will result in COVID-19 tests offered to all public school children twice a week, although it will not be mandatory — parental permission will be required, he said. Also, medical-grade masks are being offered to all teachers, administrators, staff and students, the governor said.
“The level of transmission in schools is always a reflection of the general level of transmission in the community,” Polis said. “Where there’s very low transmission in a community, the schools are less of a factor.
“When we have higher transmission like we have now — and of course, there are states that have it much higher than [Colorado does] — the schools become one of the places where transmission occurs, just as in restaurants and grocery stores and other places where there are high transmission rates,” he said.
Colorado is a leading state in terms of vaccination rates for youths between 12 and 17, Polis said. The rate is 54%.
“That means more than half of high-schoolers are fully vaccinated, and some of the middle-schoolers are in there, too,” Polis said.
Polis, who has a 9-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter, acknowledged the difficulty in getting children to wear masks.
“Of course they wear masks,” he said of his kids. “Our son wears it everywhere. Sometimes he forgets it’s on and wears it around the house. Our daughter has to be reminded and nudged.”
He estimated that 70-80% of schoolchildren in Colorado are subject to indoor mask-wearing requirements at their learning institutions.
“In the areas that don’t [have requirements], many kids are wearing masks and teachers are wearing masks,” Polis said. “If there are school districts not implementing mask-wearing — and can’t remain in-person simply because they’re not requiring masks — there’s a very important conversation to say that you really need to implement mask-wearing before you give up on in-person education.”
Last year and early this year, many schoolchildren fell behind because of the pandemic and the switch to remote-learning systems when in-person learning became unfeasible, the governor said.
“Many kids have already lost a year [of learning], and like a lot of things in this world, it disproportionately affects those who have the least advantages in life,” he said.
Polis, a former Congressman who won the governor’s race in November 2018, said he’ll be seeking re-election in 2022. He thanked the local Democrats and Pitkin County voters for giving him 78% of the countywide vote three years ago.
In a brief interview following his “town hall meeting” at the library, Polis said he had been traveling and meeting with people throughout western Colorado in recent days, including Garfield and Eagle counties. The visits coincided with the Democratic Governors Association meeting in Aspen on Friday.
“It’s always great to spend time in western Colorado and hear from Pitkin County Democrats, to make sure I’m aware of all the issues on the ground here in Pitkin County.”
He said he spoke about the progress the state has been making with the implementation of universal preschool and kindergarten.
“We’re learning how we can successfully implement early childhood education and more affordable day care opportunities here in Pitkin County. It’s so important to our economy, our workforce and our kids to make sure Colorado continues to be a leader in being a family-friendly state,” the governor added.
Howard Wallach, chair of the Pitkin County Democrats, said he appreciated the governor’s remarks about how his administration and the state have managed the pandemic using a data-based approach.
“They’re really up on all the numbers. It’s a good way to manage things,” Wallach said.