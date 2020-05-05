While Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election for the District 3 seat he holds, he’s already been re-elected: In the recent period in which to qualify as a candidate, no one filed the necessary paperwork to challenge him.
Poschman, 60, who was first elected in 2016, said he’s honored to serve a second term, but is a little baffled about the lack of opposition.
“The whole thing about running unopposed to me is that it’s slightly embarrassing,” he said. “It makes me want to ask, ‘What does everybody know that I don’t?”
There also is the suggestion that maybe he wasn’t opposed because his constituents believe he’s been handling things well.
“I did let that thought creep into my head. Maybe this is a sign that people think I am doing a good job and they want to keep me there. It’s an honor and a privilege to do this job and I realize how important it is,” Poschman said.
In a recent wide-ranging interview, the affable, plain-speaking public servant who tends not to come across as a politician talked at length about the ups and downs of his first term and the challenges he and the rest of the community face given the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on public health and the local economy. He also shared a little personal information, such as how he met his wife, Maureen, and what it’s like to be the parent of two teenagers.
Throughout the conversation, he kept turning back to the coronavirus crisis — a topic that permeates most discussions these days.
“With COVID-19, it’s important to get it right. This is really serious now. We’ve gone from a booming economy where it’s pretty easy to do things — well, there were some tough and complex decisions, but nothing like what we’re facing now. I mean, we’re trying to figure out how to feed people over the next few months.”
Poschman said the job has often been difficult, and that his first term was largely spent trying to get ahead of the learning curve. Perhaps, he said, no one opposed him because the position requires attending numerous long meetings and a lot of “dense homework to pore over.” In addition to being a county commissioner, the Brush Creek Village resident also serves on the county’s health board and as an alternate member of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority board.
“I’m certain of that,” he said of the intensity of the workload and why people might not want to run for office. “You’ve got the long meetings, a reading load that can be several hundred pages or more every week of dense information, and then there is the public aspect of it.”
Until he became a commissioner, he didn’t realize he had a thick skin.
“We’ve got some people calling us and saying things to us that I could never imagine saying to anyone,” Poschman said. “We get blamed for things that the county commissioners did or didn’t do 30 years ago — blamed for things that are not even under our jurisdiction. It can be bizarre how some people indulge themselves by trashing us.”
Poschman said he wishes people would direct their criticism to him personally instead of tossing out the occasional “hand grenade” on social media outlets. He said he’s willing to speak with anyone, anytime, on the phone or even in person, within the guidelines of social distancing, of course.
“That’s a small part of the job, being criticized, and it’s not pleasant, it’s not fun. It’s not something I really expected [before I was first elected]. I find that it’s important to maintain a sense of humor and a sense of perspective,” he said.
Born and raised in Pitkin
The energy he would’ve put into waging a six-month political campaign can now be directed toward solutions to dilemmas posed by the pandemic, Poschman said. The community is feeling a lot of stress, he pointed out.
“I’ve had several conversations with people who are starting to feel desperate,” Poschman said. “They feel they are going to lose their business, lose everything, unless we start to open things back up.”
The community is extremely polarized on the issue of reopening the tourism economy, he said.
“People are begging us to reopen and not to reopen,” Poschman said. “The vitriol and the accusations are really deafening. I feel that social media is not the place to make serious views known about local government.”
Looking back on county business prior to the onset of COVID-19 in mid-March, it all seems like “ancient history,” he said.
“COVID-19 and the economic response to it are taking up everybody’s bandwidth,” Poschman said. “We’re still doing the county’s business but our focus right now, as it should be, is keeping the community safe and dealing with the economic fall-out from the crisis.”
He was born in 1959 at Citizens Hospital in Aspen to parents who were two avid skiers, advocates for the outdoors and lodge operators. He attended Aspen’s public schools, then the University of Colorado at Boulder where he studied engineering and business. During his time in college, he developed the love and skills for photography and documentary filmmaking, and that grew into a career.
For more than 30 years, Poschman traveled to five continents for film and television projects, and he won three Emmy awards for directing and cinematography on diverse subjects such as wildlife, expeditions, culture, social issues, music and art.
He met his wife, Maureen, in 1997 and they were friends before they started dating, he said. In fact, one of their first official dates was a Grand Canyon rafting excursion and the invitation caught her off guard.
“She asked a friend, ‘Do you think I should go on a two-week trip with this guy?’” Her confidante advised, Poschman recalled, “‘Even if he’s a complete jerk, it’s the Grand Canyon, and you should go.’”
“We had a ‘trial by Grand Canyon’ to see if we were compatible,” Poschman said.
They were married about a year or so later, he said, and a few years after that they decided to have children. Poschman is the father of two 14-year-old twin daughters.
Poschman gleamed when the girls were at the forefront of a student-led protest last year to advocate for better leadership on environmental affairs. Along with other local youths, they pushed the Board of County Commissioners to declare a local state of emergency relating to climate change and marched on Aspen City Hall.
Though he is a huge advocate for policies designed to address global warming, he said he didn’t steer them into their activism.
“I’m very proud of them,” he said. “I didn’t discourage them from doing it. They completely got into it, writing cogent manifestos. They did it on their own and didn’t want me to guide them.”
Parenthood can be challenging, he said, and it’s fraught with worries about providing future opportunities for your children.
“In any other place besides Aspen I’d probably be viewed as too old to have such young kids,” he joked.
‘Just give it six months’
County officials say Poschman puts a lot of thought into his actions and decisions as a commissioner.
“I think Greg has served Pitkin County well,” said Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who was elected without opposition in 2018. “He is on the leading edge of some big ideas and doesn’t let the pace of government slow him down. Things that at first may seem out of scope or outlandish gain traction and prove to be really meaningful.”
She spoke of Poschman’s advocacy of mental health first-aid training, cloud seeding to mitigate the effects of climate change and his early insistence on recommending the community wear masks to stem the coronavirus spread.
“And of course he has to be recognized for his constant question of personal responsibility [in asking], “What is your climate action plan?” McNicholas Kury said.
County Manager Jon Peacock described Poschman as someone who thinks “outside of the box.” He also challenges other board members and county staff to look at things more creatively, Peacock said.
“The other thing I appreciate about Greg is that he grew up here, so he’s got a really good understanding of the community, and he’s always thinking about that as he’s making decisions,” he said.
Poschman said he believes all five board members work well together, even when there is disagreement. He said he learned early in his first term that he can’t take it personally when one of his ideas is defeated.
“We have robust discussions, a lot of argument on a proposal. It’ll get shot down or I’ll get my legs shot out from under me, but I can’t go home and have sour grapes,” he said. “I have to say, ‘OK, I’m part of a group here, we make our decisions together.
“We strive for consensus, and actually, it’s rare that we have a 4-1 or 3-2 vote. We all work together so it means we all have to suck it up sometimes and accept a decision that may not have been our first choice.”
That the commissioners work well together will be an asset for the county as officials move forward with decisions relating to the COVID-19 situation.
“It’s so good that we have all this experience. When you first come into public office, you have this idea that you’re going to make all these changes and right all these wrongs, and then you realize the public process is really complicated. There is a huge learning curve.
“I have a running joke with Jon Peacock; I asked him six months into my term, ‘How am I doing here? I feel like a fish out of water.’ And he said, “Oh, just give it another six months.’ Six months later, I said, ‘This is still pretty dense stuff,’ and he said, “Oh, just give it another six months.’ Almost four years in, he’s still saying, ‘Just give it another six months.’”
With the accumulation of each “six-month stint” within the four-year term, Poschman said he has become more and more comfortable.
“I know how it works,” he said. “I know what’s expected of me and what’s not. I’m not here to make all the decisions. If I have a brilliant idea I’ll pursue it and bring it up, but if not, I’m here to work with the board on making the best policy we can make.”