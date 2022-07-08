Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design has announced the opening of an office in Boise, Idaho.
The expansion will accomplish the firm’s vision to build a broader base to serve clients in the Boise region as well as the five surrounding Western states, according to a news release. Poss is based in Aspen and has another office in Carbondale.
The new office in downtown Boise will be managed by Chris Dwyer, a Boise native and a past Poss employee. He will be joined by team members Rory Heggie, Josh Brown and others who will start in the near future.
Dwyer studied at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas. After graduating in 2007, he moved to Aspen where he joined Poss as an architectural draftsperson and was employed there for over eight years. Upon his return to Boise, he took a position with a large multistate architecture and engineering firm that specialized in multifamily, commercial, retail, and master planning projects, the release says.
In 2022, Dwyer returned to Poss as a senior associate and to open and manage the new Boise office.
Not only will the new office allow the Poss team to better meet the needs of Poss’s new and existing clients from the mountain regions, but it also will expand the firm’s collection of hospitality projects into the Northwest, the release states.
Founding partner and CEO Bill Poss said he believes the company’s “values-based work — integrity and personal relationships, among them — will resonate with the Boise market and other locales in the Northwest.”
The firm applies its skills to mountain-modern, high-end residences, luxury resorts, hospitality properties and mixed-use architecture. Over the course of the past 46 years, Poss Architecture has created over 350 projects in 10 states, plus British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Alberta and the U.S. Virgin Islands.