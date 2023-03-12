Euphoric. Relieved. Grateful for the support. The three victorious Aspen City Council and mayoral electeds were feeling a range of emotions in the days after the municipal election results were announced on Tuesday evening.
Torre was reelected for a third consecutive mayoral term on Tuesday, and after this two-year term, he will be term-limited and unable to run for mayor again. Political newcomers Bill Guth and Sam Rose were elected to the city council, defeating an incumbent, Skippy Mesirow. The two new council members will be officially sworn in at the council’s regular meeting on April 11.
“It’s an honor to be serving,” Torre said Thursday. “This campaign brought out a conversation around our community and connecting that community desire to City Hall, and how things are executed in the community, and I feel supported in that.”
According to unofficial election results, Torre defeated challenger Tracy Sutton by a margin of 60% to 40%, earning 561 more votes than she did. Sutton, a local real estate and vacation rental business owner, ran a campaign that focused on bringing new leadership to the Aspen council after two years of controversial policies and action around short-term rentals, residential building and other issues with Torre at the helm.
“I think people were ready for a change,” Sutton told the Aspen Daily News on Tuesday after her loss.
In the council race featuring three candidates for two open seats, Rose garnered the most votes, with 2,323. Voters had the option of voting for two candidates. Only 513 out of 2,836 people who voted in the council race did not cast a vote for Rose.
“I met with hundreds of people throughout the campaign, and hearing from all the stakeholders I think really carried its weight and really helped me be the leading vote-getter,” Rose said on Thursday.
Guth managed to avoid a runoff election by pulling 1,499 votes on Tuesday, besting Mesirow by 213 votes. Guth said on Friday he was relieved that the race was decided without a runoff, adding that his first campaign for city office was a good experience — though not necessarily a fun one.
“It’s challenging; it’s not for the faint of heart,” he said. “But I think we did a good job with it.”
Guth, who worked with a campaign manager to help promote his platform, raised the most money in campaign donations in the 2023 election and thanked his family and team members for their hard work and support. He said he believed his character resonated with voters more than anything else.
“I conveyed that I care deeply about Aspen — I don’t want to exploit it, I want it to be the best version of what it is today, and I think that resonates with a lot of people,” he said. “The fact that people see me as a real, tangible person, they can relate to that.”
Guth also acknowledged Mesirow for being a “formidable competitor” and very gracious, adding that he respects Mesirow for staying true to his vision even though they didn’t agree on many things.
Young voters ‘anemic’
Voter turnout exceeded 2021’s numbers on Tuesday, as 45.3% of the electorate cast ballots in this year’s mayor’s race. In 2021, a pandemic year that featured a runaway victory by Torre over Lee Mulcahy, 36.3% of registered voters voted in the mayor’s race. Both those percentages are significantly lower than pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, voter turnout was 53.2% in the March municipal election, the Aspen Daily News reported.
According to data pulled by local political guru Mick Ireland — who served as mayor for three consecutive terms from 2007-13 — turnout this year was high among voters in their 70s and low among those in their 20s. Turnout also was higher in affordable housing ownership units than in rental neighborhoods. Cemetery Lane and West End residents came out in droves, voting above their usual averages.
“In general, rentals didn’t perform very well at all and young voters were pretty anemic,” Ireland said.
He estimated that the low turnout among young voters may have hurt Mesirow’s chances, while the votes from West End and Cemetery Lane residents may have benefited Rose and Guth, who voiced more cautious approaches to the recently discussed Preferred Alternative plan relating to the Entrance to Aspen issue. The Preferred Alternative would realign Highway 82 through a portion of Marolt Open Space to a new Castle Creek Bridge and connect with Main Street in a direct manner, bypassing the current S-curve route to the city.
While elected officials acknowledge that voter turnout can always be improved, the winners of the 2023 election said they were grateful for the community’s support and participation in the conversation.
Rose — who at 29 may be the youngest person in history to be elected to the Aspen council — said he felt proud of his accomplishment and that the level of recognition he received from voters was humbling.
“Aspen is just so special,” he said. “And everyone’s reaction just validates how I feel about how important this is and how wonderful an accomplishment it is, and how wonderful an opportunity to be entrusted to be one of five representatives of Aspen.”
Time will tell whether this new group of five will bring the positive change to Aspen City Hall that many voters are hoping to see. And of course, with the community split on various issues, change means different things to different people.
Finding common goals
Guth and Rose will join Torre, John Doyle and Ward Hauenstein at the council table in April. Hauenstein is in the middle of his second consecutive term, and he said on Friday that the next two years will be his last on council. Doyle was elected for the first time in 2021 and also is in the middle of a four-year term.
Hauenstein said he’s looking forward to working with a new group come April, whatever the challenges.
“I’m excited about finding a way for us all to work together, finding common goals and working for the good of the community,” he said. “We just have to do the best we can to all work together and that’s what I’m going to work for.”
There are expectations for the next council to make waves in Aspen history in more ways than one. Tuesday was the first time since 2011 that Aspen has elected an all-male council. Torre served on that council alongside Steve Skadron, Derek Johnson, Adam Frisch and then-mayor Ireland. Skadron would end up serving three terms as mayor and was first elected to the post in 2013.
Ireland pointed out on Thursday that although Aspen has been fortunate to see several female candidates run for elected office, in the last couple of decades, only a few have been elected. Since 2011, only Ann Mullins and current Councilwoman Rachel Richards — who did not seek reelection this year — have sat at the council table.
As the lone female candidate on the ballot this year, Sutton previously told the Aspen Daily News that she thought it was important to have a woman on the council, but it was not the primary reason why she was running.
The incoming council members have said they look forward to representing a variety of community members. Rose added that the way he hopes to do that is by having conversations with people who come from different backgrounds than his own.
“Whether it be the female perspective or any other, I encourage anyone from any background to reach out to me,” he said. “I see being a representative as someone who wants to talk.”
For his part, Torre acknowledged that especially this time of year — Wednesday was International Women’s Day and March is Women’s History Month — it’s important to keep equal representation in mind.
“I respect that and that equal representation opportunity because it’s important for diversity in every way,” he said. “I hope that I am a person that leads with all points of view and seeks out some of that other perspective.”
There’s more to representation than gender roles, and Aspen’s next council will have a variety of important issues facing them later this year and in the coming years that will pave the way for change — such as the Lumberyard housing project, the Entrance to Aspen options and the ongoing dearth of child care providers. There will be a goal-setting retreat in May.
Torre said he is looking forward to the opportunities and challenges facing the new council and hopes to make the best of the next two years.
“There definitely is a short onboarding period, but my trust is in both of the electeds that are new to council to be ready for the job that’s in front of them,” he added. “I think they understand what it is and hope they prepare for that.”
Rose faced some hesitance from voters throughout the campaign season because he didn’t present extreme views on some issues like Mesirow and Guth did. Rose said that doesn’t mean that he isn’t opinionated and added that he has proven as a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission that he can be quite loud about things he is passionate about.
Rose said he also believes in listening more than talking, and he’s looking forward to tackling issues such as transportation and the stalled construction projects in town.
“Two things that really come to mind are the downtown core and permitting process, and seeing what we can do to put local businesses in the empty spaces that we have now,” he said. “And the monumental issue of finally coming to a decision on what we’re going to do on the Entrance to Aspen — I know that will be contentious and tough, but I look forward to it because I know it’s going to be a generational issue.”
Guth, on the other hand, said he isn’t going into his first days in office with a list of things he’d like to get done. He said no specific issues stand out to him as ones that he’s looking forward to addressing before any others, but he is excited to learn the ropes and get to work.
“I clearly have a lot to learn. I have never been involved in politics even as an observer until recently,” he said. “I don’t have like a list of, this is what I want to get done by day 60. I think that would be an unrealistic plan. I want to get my feet wet and learn how things work.”
The current city council was criticized during campaign season for its lengthy record of 5-0 votes. When it comes to working together, Rose said he and Guth might bring some new styles to the table.
“I think there’s going to be a wake-up call that’s going to create new collaboration among the two new voices on the council, and a different level of compromise than the council has been accustomed to over the last four years,” Rose said. “I look forward to being a great communicator with the people and the city to explain the decisions that are made, maybe a little better than they have been.”
Guth added that he’s interested to see the dynamics on the new council.
“I think there was a loud message sent to this current council that not everyone was represented and there’s a lot of voices out there that want to be heard and maybe feel differently,” he said. “Hopefully that resonates with the people who will remain on council — the three of them — and they will recognize that there is a desire for some different approaches and we can work together in a different way.”
Torre said the current council’s decision-making was not out of line with community goodwill and that he expects to see that continue with the next council.
“Aside from any differences of campaigns or beliefs, I think that all of our hope is that everybody gets into the role and the job with a concern for the entire community and productive work environment,” he said. “And we’ll be successful together."