Aspen High School students preparing for college admissions will get to do at least one thing in person this year: They take their SATs Wednesday on campus. But, like most everything in the country, the majority of the college preparation process is now virtual, as communities emphasize social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
From college fairs to campus tours, students are staying put and connecting with potential post-graduation options online. Even the SAT has its own caveat, as most colleges aren’t requiring standardized test scores as part of the application this year, and many aren’t even looking at them if they’re submitted.
“We have a lot of driven students in Aspen that have put a lot of time into the admissions process,” said Charlie Laube, one of two post-secondary counselors at Aspen High School. “So by including the scores, the students are still able to showcase what they’ve been able to do with that preparation.”
Jack Blocker, an Aspen High School senior, is taking the SAT this week even though he acknowledged there’s a lot less weight put on its results in his applications. If anything, he still wants the data point and information for himself.
But, instead of taking the typical college tour that so many do, he’s already “visited” eight to 10 colleges online. That means sitting through presentations from different universities, and then searching websites and sourcing information from different people who are familiar with the schools. He said it’s nuanced, because the colleges are potentially presenting a different picture from what they actually are.
“They are putting their best foot forward, so you have to trust what they’re saying or do research you wouldn’t have beforehand,” Blocker said. “Seniors from last year describe having a gut feeling they got when visiting a college, and we’re not going to have that.”
Karen Hawkes, the school’s other post-secondary counselor, says that the virtual offerings for students and families have made the process more intimate and accessible. Their office is reporting more virtual sign-ups than in-person visits last year.
“They [the colleges] are just as interested in meeting our students as we are in getting the students there,” Hawkes said.
The school has virtually hosted four guest speakers as well, from the University of Denver, University of Chicago, Chapman University and Denison University.
Challenges part of adulthood
Each year, the Western Slope College Fair has been a popular opportunity for students from all over western Colorado to meet college representatives in person at the Aspen School District campus. It’s typically hosted in late September or early October. In 2020, the event will take place Sept. 28-30, completely online.
The college fair will run in the evenings, and students can sign up for workshops and scheduled college presentations for free. The fair also features options for students who are seeking different paths upon graduation, including military service, full-time employment and gap years.
Aspen High School is unique because it offers all juniors a class in post-secondary exploration, so students start thinking about their plans long before graduating.
“We want all students to have a robust plan for life after high school, and it should look different for each student,” Laube said.
Of course that’s changed slightly since COVID-19 hit, but perhaps not as much as one would assume.
“You’d think there would be a tick up in deferrals, but admissions representatives are enrolling classes near what they expected,” said Laube.
“I think when you have an opportunity to attend an institution, people are seeing that there’s still the opportunity to go to that school and just do it differently. Students, becoming adults, are presented to challenges in life, and this might be their first exposure to that.”
Aspen High School’s class of 2020 had 138 students graduate, according to the school’s website. Of those, 84% self-reported going to college this fall, 9% will defer college admissions for one year, which is higher than previous years, 5% will enter the workforce or begin an apprenticeship program, and 1% will enlist in the military.
As students prepare their applications, they’ve also had to get creative with extracurriculars that were affected by the pandemic. For example, Blocker planned on interning at Aspen Valley Hospital this summer. When that door shut, he transitioned online, organizing a mental health fair and virtually working with mental health professionals to provide resources for people struggling due to quarantine and lack of socialization.
“Students are asking, ‘How do we build ourselves into this well-rounded person?’” said Hawkes. “We’re just trying to help them find that. Some of them have put together online book clubs or online fundraisers. We’re redirecting them from what they can’t do to how can they do things.”
But even with all the tweaks, no one said it’s been easy.
“It’s challenging,” Laube said. “There are some of the most social students I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and that’s changed dramatically. But they are demonstrating resilience.”
Adapting seems to be the best answer.
“It’s manageable,” said Blocker. “You work with what you’re given.”