It’s that time of year when drivers encounter more potholes than usual on the roadways, and the city of Aspen is working to address the problem while there is a gap in the wet, cold weather.
Cold, snowy winters are responsible for accelerated pavement deterioration, and the city partners with the Colorado Department of Transportation to repair the damaged roadways along Highway 82, according to a public service announcement recently issued by the city.
Aspen Public Works Deputy Director Tyler Christoff said the wet weather that has blown through the Aspen area recently, combined with the increasingly warmer springtime temperatures, have caused the pavements to freeze and crack.
“Historically this is the time of year that potholes pop up,” Christoff said. “We’re aware of this issue and trying to proactively address it.”
Christoff said crews are focusing primarily on high-traffic areas and working during nighttime hours to reduce the impact on traffic. In the summer months, potholes can be repaired with what’s known as a “hot patch,” which fills the holes with warm asphalt mix from a mixing plant.
The plants only function from April through October, however, so the city has been using a piece of equipment from CDOT to warm the asphalt long enough to seal the pavement until crews can return in the summer.
“In the absence of a hot-mix batch plant, we have to take other approaches to repair the highway,” Christoff said. “All of these efforts are temporary measures to repair the roadway until those asphalt plants turn on in the spring.”
In the last week, Christoff said the city has repaired holes along Main Street, Mill Street and Durant Avenue, mostly at night. He added that crews have placed between 4,500 and 5,000 pounds of material.
Crews also have had to work around the weather to find the best times for filling potholes, but Christoff said the weather this week seems to be conducive to working at night. City crews plan to work on patching operations as needed throughout the remainder of winter, according to the PSA.
He added that the public works department is appreciative of the community’s patience and to those who convey information about the state of local roads. Road damage can be reported using the app “Aspen 311 Connect.”
“We’re on it as fast as possible, and hopefully we have the ability to continue to address this and keep the roads safe for our community,” Christoff said.
Pitkin County also is working to address similar issues on county roads where water damage has sped up deterioration of roads, particularly in areas like Smith Way, which connects motorists between Highway 82 and McLain Flats Road near Woody Creek.
Pitkin County Public Works Director Brian Pettet said the county is in the same situation as the city of not having access to warm asphalt resources until the spring.
“It’s not that work isn’t being done on the roads, it’s just that with as much moisture as we’ve had, the cold mix doesn't hold up very well,” Pettet said.
To report road damage on county roads, call 970-920-5390.