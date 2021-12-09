This weekend marks a major milestone for music producer and local Aspen DJ Bridger Haas.
At 24 years old, Haas (stage name “Haasy”) has played multiple sold-out shows across the state of Colorado. He’s shared the stage with world-renowned artists, opening for Kaskade and Zedd at Belly Up, Two Friends, Chris Lake and Malaa at Boulder Theater, and he’s headlined shows at Fox Theater in Boulder and Belly Up, as well.
On Saturday, Haas will take the stage at Ford Park in Vail for his biggest sold-out show yet, playing for thousands of people at the Powabunga Music Festival.
“This is my first time playing at a music festival, and I’m stoked,” Haas said in a recent interview. “When I think about my music goals, this is a huge milestone — one that I won’t ever forget, ever.”
Powabunga founder and curator Austin Gavlak, also a reputable name in the Aspen DJ community, started the weekend-long festival in March 2019. Inspired by his time spent in big cities like Berlin and Barcelona and festivals like Burning Man, Gavlak wanted to bring his favorite elements of these major music scenes into the mountains.
“Music has always been an important part of my life, and for a long time, I spent half of the year in the mountains and the other half in bigger cities,” Gavlak said in a phone interview. “I was inspired to create Powabunga to give people in mountain towns a premium production with international DJs in an intimate venue.”
Originally timed in celebration of spring ski culture, the first Powabunga Music Festival took place in Vail and featured artists such as Zhu, Bob Moses, BoomBox and Justin Jay. The experience was met with praise, coining Powabunga as one of USA Today’s top 10 Best Emerging Festival winners.
Gavlak quickly got to work on 2020 Powabunga plans, curating a show for Vail closing weekend in April and adding another location for the festival in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Both lineups were announced, tickets were sold and then, the two shows were canceled due to COVID-19.
Eager to return this year, Gavlak tacked on a winter festival in Vail, and according to posts on the Powabunga Instagram account, the lineup for a spring 2022 festival in Lake Tahoe is to be announced in the near future. 2020 ticket holders have the option to either use their purchased tickets for this year’s shows or get refunded, according to the Instagram posts.
This weekend’s lineup features headliners Rufus Du Sol and Bob Moses, followed by Vintage Culture, Channel Tres, Elderbrook and many more widespread performers. Local DJ legends including Haas, Alex Golden (stage name “GOLDEN”) and Gavlak himself will also be playing sets, bringing a diverse mix of electronic, dance and house music to the mountains for the first winter-styled Powabunga.
“We’re lucky to be working with some of the biggest artists in the world and it’s exciting to have them be a part of this experience,” Gavlak said. “And to also have Colorado and Aspen-based DJs playing — it’s an inclusive community.”
Though Gavlak, Golden and Haas are at different points in their music and DJ careers, they all credit Aspen for its elite, supportive and opportune DJ community. The three musicians have played many of the same venues in town with interconnected relationships and experiences, building each other up through and across different avenues of the industry.
Gavlak, who now lives between Aspen and Los Angeles, came to Aspen for a ski season in the early 2000s and “fell in love,” growing extremely involved in the local music and party scene. As a DJ, he’s played at Belly Up, local restaurants and bars, as well as numerous private events over the years. The experiences in Aspen, Gavlak explained, opened up “crazy doors,” including getting gigs in Egypt and Baja, elating his international presence.
Gavlak recently held a residency in The Snow Lodge’s pop-up location at the base of Ajax, curating music for the après-styled restaurant and club and working with other local DJs, one being Haas.
Haas moved back to Aspen from Denver about a year ago and quickly connected with Gavlak. He started playing regular, weekly gigs at The Snow Lodge — the hotspot in town last winter when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place. With support from Gavlak, Haas extended his network and talent to other local venues and producers. He especially took off this summer with gigs ranging from the Escobar and 7908 late-night club scene to large-scale performances at Belly Up.
When he isn’t DJing, Haas spends the weekdays in his home studio making his own music. His songs have reached over 100,000 streams on Spotify — the most recent track entitled “Changes” hitting 800,000 streams.
He explained how he makes his music for his brother, who passed away last year, and now dedicates every song to him — his best friend and biggest fan.
“My brother gives me purpose, and with most of the songs I write, I’m trying to create a story, I never want to create a meaningless song,” Haas said. “Even if the lyrics don’t correlate to him or something, he’s my biggest inspiration.”
He mentioned how coming back to Aspen was an important move for his career because of the iconic venues and the people he’s been able to meet, like Gavlak.
“My dream has always been to tour and play festivals, and when Austin asked me back in May if I would play at Powabunga, I was so excited,” Haas said.
In addition to playing music and starting Powabunga, Gavlak has birthed two other community-driven, Aspen-oriented projects — Buckhorn Social Club and Ski House — which have created a platform to not only springboard his own career, Gavlak said, but also provide opportunities for local DJs to do the same.
As a co-founder of Ski House and one of the resident DJs of Buckhorn, Golden has worked closely with Gavlak to help curate and produce unparalleled party experiences catered to the Aspen ambience.
“Buckhorn is cool because they’re these really neat parties in nature focused on community, and then Ski House are these funky, kind-of vintage ski themed, pop-up music parties we’ll throw in Aspen and other mountain towns,” Golden said. “And it’s so fun because there’s nothing like that in any of these mountain towns, like nobody is doing this.”
For this weekend’s after-party sets held at Dobson Arena, Buckhorn will host the Friday late-night event featuring “GOLDEN” among an international lineup of women, and Ski House will host Saturday’s.
Tickets to the after-party sets are separate from the main event and were recently released on the Powabunga website.
Golden picked up DJing for fun about five years ago, playing for her friends in the small apartments on Waters Avenue. Since then, she has established her name in Aspen — and now in Miami, New York and other places around the world — as a “Lifestyle DJ” with a niche house music style.
She’s been seen behind the DJ stand in various venues around town, from the Red Onion and Grey Lady to The W Rooftop, The Snow Lodge and Belly Up. Golden recently released her first original track with Ryan Golbus, another big name in the local DJ scene.
“Support from this community is wild,” Golden said. “I mean, I grew faster as a DJ here than I would’ve anywhere — Aspen is an amazing place to start.”
While she and Gavlak played at the first Powabunga festival in 2019 and were scheduled to perform at both 2020 spring shows, this year’s festival enters Haas into a new arena and phase of his career.
From DJing frat parties during his college years at the University of Colorado in Boulder, to sharing the Belly Up stage with artists like Zedd, “Haasy’s” name now imprinted on the Powabunga lineup has already started opening up more doors for the young and talented DJ.
He mentioned how plans to perform at future music festivals across the country are in the works, and he will soon begin filming his first music video at a location in Aspen.
“I’ve already gotten a little momentum, but I think 2022 is going to be the biggest breakout year for me,” Haas said. “Powabunga is kicking off something big.”
With six new, unreleased songs that he plans to debut during his 45-minute set on Saturday — a set he’s been preparing for the past three weeks — Haas is ready to kick-off day two of Powabunga as the first performance starting at 2 p.m. Golden plays the “sunset” show at 4 p.m. Friday and Gavlak takes the stage at 5:15 on Saturday.
“When I’m making these sets for a show, I try to create a story that’s going to make people dance and have fun,” Haas said. “I’ll say this, being the first person on Saturday, I’m going to set the tempo — I’m up there for 45 minutes and I’m gonna go all out.”