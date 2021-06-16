The Aspen Fire Protection District — and, by extension, Aspen Ambulance — had its hands full Wednesday afternoon when reports came in about a power outage “correlated” but not directly linked with an explosion at an underground utility vault near Park Circle.
The outage impacted more than 1,500 people, according to the Holy Cross website. The energy company had responders on the scene by about 5:20 p.m. and were still there around 6:15 p.m., Aspen Fire’s Jake Anderson — who serves as the fire district’s public information officer — said by phone.
“There was an explosion in a utility vault, which blew the lid off the vault. No known injuries but it does appear to be related to the power outage,” he said. “Our crews still have the street shut down and they’re protecting the area because we’re not sure if it’s leaking gas … or electricity that caused that. Out of an abundance of caution, we’re keeping an eye on the area.”
It wasn’t the only call the district received Wednesday. In addition to the power outage, a pull alarm at Maroon Creek Apartments, an alarm at the St. Regis and people stuck in an elevator at the W Aspen, Aspen Fire also responded to a literal dumpster fire near the Wheeler Opera House, Anderson explained.
“As this happened, we got five or six calls back to back, most of them related to the power outage,” he said. “[There was a] very robust volunteer response to all of this.”
Initially, the fire protection district dispatched three engines to the utility vault explosion, but then sent one back to the station to respond to other calls.
“Thank goodness we did,” Anderson quipped.
By about 6:20 p.m., the engines were returning to the station and all was under control, but the power outages, mostly in the Smuggler and Hunter Creek area — outside the downtown core, which has its own power grid — hadn’t been completely resolved.
Among those affected by the outage was the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, which lost power during its board of directors meeting Wednesday.
“Black Hills and Holy Cross have been called, and Holy Cross is on scene,” Anderson said.
He credited Aspen Ambulance for its mutual-aid coverage during the multi-call evening.
“Bunch of studs working over there — they knock it out of the park. They’re always there for us,” he said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.