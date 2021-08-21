The Aspen Art Museum will be the sole venue in the United States for the major international retrospective “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes,” opening Dec. 3 and running through March 27, 2022.
But mere days before that opening — and in collaboration with the Aspen Art Museum — another exhibit featuring some of the American pop artist’s more celebrated works will open downvalley, in Carbondale’s Powers Art Center. “Warhol in Colorado, The Artist’s Relationship with John and Kimiko Powers,” which will display from Nov. 30 through April 30, 2022, features the complete portfolios of “Marilyn” and “Flowers,” according to a Powers Art Center press release.
Powers Art Center Director Melissa English and Ryobi Foundation CEO and President Bobbi Hapgood made the announcement Friday. The works comprising the exhibition come entirely from The John and Kimiko Powers Collection, now under the stewardship of the Ryobi Foundation.
“This exhibit will highlight the unique relationship between the artist and the collector, representing Warhol’s classic works on paper as well as various unique pieces not previously shown at the Powers Art Center. Many works will focus on the sincere friendship between artist and collector,” the release explains.
John and Kimiko Powers first met Warhol in New York before the artist found fame.
“John was impressed to see that Warhol was working without an assistant, and he decided to commission the artist to make a portrait of his wife,” the release recounts. “From then onward, Warhol and the couple became good friends. John and Kimiko visited the artist at the Factory and joined him for dinner regularly while they lived in New York.”
When John Powers joined the Aspen Institute for Humanistic Studies, he invited Warhol to present his work there as part of the Aspen Center for Contemporary Art, an artists-in-residence program. Warhol became a frequent visitor to Colorado, enjoying the lively scene in Aspen and dinners in Carbondale with the Powers.
Although Warhol made portraits of a number of celebrated women by 1972 — including his “Marilyn Diptych,” the 1962 silkscreen painting that became the basis of his subsequent prints of the actress — Kimiko Powers was one of the first commissioned portraits the artist completed.
“Warhol especially loved Kimiko and was taken by her classic Japanese style, which inspired him to create over 25 portraits of her in his iconic style,” English said in a statement.
Indeed, that style can be seen in the architecture of the namesake Powers Art Center today. At 13110 Highway 82, the nearly 15,000-square-foot building was designed by Japanese architect Hiroshi Nanamori. The entrance boasts a 5,600-square-foot reflection pool that is lined with black granite and canopied by concrete frames to frame Mount Sopris.
In addition to the exhibit, Sonya Taylor Moore, Powers Art Center director of programming and outreach, will engage visitors in, “15 Minutes of Fame,” described as “an immersive and creative experience” that will give visitors the opportunity to create their own portrait from a polaroid in the style of Warhol.
Between Powers Art Center and the Aspen Art Museum’s two exhibits, which will run nearly concurrently, the Roaring Fork Valley stands to become a destination for Warhol enthusiasts.
“The Powers Art Center is pleased to collaborate with the Aspen Art Museum in bringing two different experiences of Warhol’s work and time in Aspen to the Roaring Fork Valley,” the Friday press release emphasizes.
The Powers Art Center opened in 2014 in memory of John Powers. During his life, he and Kimiko created one of the most extensive collections of contemporary and pop art. In addition to the Warhol exhibit, Powers Art Center will feature Jasper Johns’ retrospective of limited edition works on paper, celebrating Johns’ 91st birthday from the Powers Art Center’s permanent collection.
Serendipitously, the Aspen Art Museum also opened in its current location at 637 E. Hyman Ave., designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban. In July 2017, the AAM was one of 10 institutions to receive the U.S. National Medal for Museum and Library Services for its educational outreach to rural communities in the Roaring Fork Valley and its learning partnerships with civic and cultural partners within a 100-mile radius.
Entrance to the Powers Art Center, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month, is free. So, too, is admission free at the Aspen Art Museum, open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.