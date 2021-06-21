The upper Frying Pan from the Dam to Hagerman Pass is under pre-evacuation orders as of 6:30 a.m. today, a Pitkin County alert announced, due to the Sylvan Fire.
There is an evacuation center established at Basalt High School, 600 Southside Drive.
"If you choose to evacuate and need resources, please go the Basalt High School," the alert directs. "More information is available at www.ecemo.org or follow your local media and social media for updates."
By about 9 p.m. Sunday, 60 firefighters, four single-engine air tankers and a light helicopter had worked the Sylvan Fire burning 12 miles south of Eagle, White River National Forest spokesperson David Boyd said via email. At that time, the fire had grown to 180 acres.
