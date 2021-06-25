Eric Motley simply hopes to inspire Sunday — in what capacity, he’s leaving to a higher power in whichever form it may take.
“We’re always trying to inspire thought to action, and I think sometimes to seed this plant, it may not fully realize its own life until sometime later. And I would hope that something I say or the story that I share about this incredible individual, Isaiah — who is just an ordinary person who became an extraordinary leader — might move someone to reflect on their own life situation. Might cause them some point of introspection, and might cause them some point of realization about their own ability to step up and step out and to do.
“And if someone leaves thinking about something that they’ve experienced and the totality of their worship experience, then I think you’ve achieved some success,” he continued. “And if I could contribute to that, I would be most pleased.”
Motley is not an ordained minister or priest or rabbi or imam — he is, however, an “everyday person trying to make sense out of life and trying to understand my relationship to humanity — and my relationship with God,” as he described.
To that effect, the 14-year tenured Aspen Institute executive was honored when asked to participate as a speaker in the Christ Episcopal Church in Aspen’s guest preacher series. Though based out of Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown, Motley has spent eight weeks of his summers for the last 14 years in Aspen in his capacity as executive vice president and corporate secretary for the think tank.
“A very good friend of mine when I first started coming to Aspen was Bob Chapman and his wife Cynthia, and they invited me to come and worship with them on Sunday, and I’ve been coming ever since. Over the course of the 14 years, I’ve gotten to know many of the parishioners,” he said. “Many of the parishioners are members of the Aspen Institute community — many I know because I spoke at the Aspen High School graduation many, many years ago. So when I come, I feel like I’m at home.”
One of those parishioners is Peter Grenney. To Grenney, the guest preacher series represents an opportunity to bring fresh energy into the space — and to worshippers — while also taking care of full-time spiritual leaders after a trying time.
“What we heard over and over is that clergy these days are getting burned out in terms of being looked to for inspiration,” he said.
While delivering moving sermons is part of the job description of a priest or preacher or any spiritual leader, that task became more trying, under more pressure, during the pandemic, when mental health and spiritual wellness came under their own more existential lenses from the general public.
“What we heard from clergy is it’s exhausting to have that expectation, to always have a message that’s inspiring,” he said.
That’s not to say that leaders aren’t up to the challenge, but listening to all voices — including the providers of guidance during a universally difficult time — is a critical component of cultivating a truly inclusive dialogue, Grenney noted. And that is at the heart of the series: offering a resource for locals and visitors alike to complement the “spirit” component of the “mind, body and spirit” Aspen ethos.
To that effect, Motley — who will be the second presenter in the Sunday series — is a perfect fit.
“There’s a lot of people doing poetry or academics or philosophy or visual arts or whatever it may be … I’m trying to tie that into the preacher series,” Grenney said. “Can we attract these people that have something to say, or could they bring their best sermon or best lecture to a Sunday service and benefit from the ability that Aspen is a draw in the summer?”
To that end, Motley’s own professional journey serves a serendipitous alignment with the larger mission of the series, which is “not to evangelize,” Grenney emphasizes. For one, the church’s physical proximity with the Aspen Institute feels like a good spiritual proximity with the intention of the presentations.
“We want to provide support or resources on how to live the Aspen ethos … whether your church is hiking to the top of a mountain or fly fishing in a river, we’re interested in fostering that spiritual component in an inclusive way. The speaker series is a little bit of that,” he said.
To that end, Motley agrees. After all, when in Georgetown, he regularly worships at Christ Church, too, just in a different zip code. Presenting Sunday in the Christ Church in Aspen just furthered a poetic conclusion to his final summer in his current role in Aspen. Without giving the homily, Motley intentionally chose a story about an everyday man turned long-time king who met the word of God when spoken to with unabashed readiness.
Motley, too, is meeting a next chapter with excitement: this summer will conclude his chapter with the Aspen Institute, as in August he will begin his next role with the National Art Gallery as deputy director.
“It’s one of our country’s great cultural institutions. To be part of the leadership team — helping to steer that entire organization — but helping to create the conditions for a very important conversation to be had about the role that ares and humanities continue to play in our society, and how these institutions play a critical role in disseminating differences and creating commonalities — a place for commonality and shared experiences,” he said.
But for now, Motley is focusing his time in the present, relishing seeing many projects with the Institute coming to natural conclusions. That moment of “inflection,” he said, is not just an experience he is experiencing alone, and it was an inspiration for his choice of presentation Sunday.
“People are reawakening. We’ve all worked from home, we've all been separated from our colleagues,” he said. “Many of us have been separated from our families, depending on where we stay. And we’re all asking a whole new set of questions: Do I want to go back to work? Is this the work that I’ve been really called to do? Is this the place I want to live? How do I redefine my relationships? What matters most?”