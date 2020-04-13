Pitkin County officials — with help from the local Incident Management Team activated last month to deal with issues concerning the COVID-19 epidemic — are hoping to set up an encampment for area homeless people early this week.
Officials last Wednesday and Thursday were eyeing the Buttermilk parking lot as the best location for the camp. After further discussion on Friday with IMT members and others, a decision was made to change the venue to the Brush Creek Park and Ride (formerly known as the intercept lot), said Nan Sundeen, county director of human services.
“The intercept lot is just better situated and there are already people there camping,” Sundeen said Sunday. The camp will give the chronically homeless of the county an area in which to shelter in place amid county and state public health orders mandating that residents and visitors limit their movements unless conducting essential business or participating in recreational activities.
While county commissioners gave the OK for use of the county-owned lot at Buttermilk during a regular meeting on Wednesday, the IMT, public health officials and some commissioners, along with representatives of other jurisdictions including the town of Snowmass Village, rethought the location issue and deemed the Brush Creek lot to be more suitable.
A county order will pave the way for the establishment of the site to serve those who aren’t making use of facilities operated by the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter, Sundeen said. The IMT is in the process of obtaining equipment and supplies needed for the camp such as port-a-potties, hand-washing stations, facial masks and fencing that will give users privacy and the ability to better practice social distancing. Users will be allowed to set up tents or bedrolls within their individual 12-by12-foot areas.
Last week, Sundeen said input she’s received from local law enforcement and others suggests that between five and 10 people might make use of the Buttermilk camp. Because of past behavioral issues, some local homeless residents aren’t allowed access to services at the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter, which continues to operate its year-round day shelter at the county’s health and human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital. The shelter’s seasonal overnight facility was moved to that building last month from its usual spot at St. Mary Catholic Church after the Denver diocese closed its churches due to coronavirus spread.
Sundeen said she’s also receiving assistance from Aspen Skiing Co. officials and employees in setting up the encampment. Aspen police officer Braulio Jerez, who has a lot of familiarity with the local homeless population, will be involved in screening would-be users of the temporary camp, she said.
Sundeen added that she has heard no direct criticism of the county initiative.
County Manager Jon Peacock said while the Brush Creek lot was initially considered a secondary spot for the camp, those who are going to be involved in its management as well as potential users expressed favor for it over Buttermilk.
“We made the determination [on Friday] that the Brush Creek site was more likely to be voluntarily used and was going to be easier to manage,” Peacock said.
Homeless people camping at the intercept lot in recent years was one of several factors that led to the establishment of a stakeholder coalition in late 2018 that has been working to end chronic homelessness throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Last week, members of that group voiced support for the concept of a temporary camp to help homeless people avoid the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Sundeen said the camp could remain for as long as public health stay-at-home orders are in place. The county’s order recently was extended through April 30.
Economic assistance
Sundeen on Sunday provided updated information on the county’s effort to provide financial assistance to residents affected by the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic and related public health orders limiting business activity.
The county has an emergency relief fund of $900,000 to help residents with housing and food costs. The county appropriated $500,000 toward the fund while the city of Aspen supplied $200,000 and the town of Snowmass Village provided $100,000. The county also is making use of $100,000 through the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.
Sundeen said the human services department has received 1,224 requests for the funds. Around 300 of those requests came from Eagle and Garfield county residents who are ineligible. Those requests have been directed to assistance programs being operated within those counties, she said.
So far, the county has approved 283 requests representing 520 individuals, of which 126 are children under 18. Some requests represent households containing more than one resident.
Sundeen acknowledged that the approval rate for the funding requests has been slow. It will increase in the coming days because the county has allocated more of its staff to the task of interviewing applicants and given them training. The county had been relying on local volunteers to conduct the interviews, which was helpful, she said.
The amount of money an applicant may have at their disposal in checking or savings accounts is a factor in determining approval. Sundeen said she didn’t want to disclose the financial thresholds.
“It’s an individual conversation that we have with everyone,” she said of the applicant interviews. “There have been some denials.”
The applicants have been extremely cooperative in providing factual information, she said, adding that residents can apply for assistance again in May if they were turned down for assistance involving April obligations.
Board of Health meeting
The Pitkin County Board of Health will hold an online meeting today at 3 p.m. to discuss possible mask advisories or requirements.
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board recently voted to require all riders using the valleywide transit system to wear masks. The city of Glenwood Springs also has a requirement that people largely wear masks while they are out and about, away from their homes.
The seven-member health board consists of all five Pitkin County commissioners, one member representing the city of Aspen and one member representing the town of Snowmass Village.
Aspen Mayor Torre, who represents the city on the board of health, said he’s expecting on open discussion on the issue. No written information in advance of the meeting was available.
“I don’t know if it’ll be a conversation around mandating the public to wear masks when out in public or when they go to essential spaces,” he said. “I don’t know what the scope of it will be. I have a bunch of questions. …It’s possible that we come out of it with an advisory and not a mandate.”