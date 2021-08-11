Ultimately, it was the surveillance footage from a downtown restaurant and bar — in which Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin could hear the screams of an alleged victim before the video clip shows the young woman running away from the bathroom area and back to the main restaurant — that cinched the indictment of Robert Marlow Tuesday afternoon.
Marlow, 40, was arrested July 9 and accused of felony attempted sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and harassment after he allegedly held a woman against the wall of a bathroom with his pants undone and telling her, “You’re not going anywhere” at about 1 a.m. July 7.
During a preliminary hearing to determine whether there was probable cause for the charges Tuesday, Aspen Police Detective Jeremy Johnson testified that the alleged victim came to file a police report of the incident later that afternoon, at about 12:30 p.m.
“She was accompanied [by] her father and she was crying, she was shaking and she was just visibly upset. It looks like she had been crying for a few hours,” Johnson testified.
He went on to describe how the victim reported that she had allegedly come upon Marlow when she went to use the single-use women’s restroom at the establishment — Marlow was already there, his pants undone. Startled, she immediately left and instead went to use the men’s bathroom. It was at that point that, according to the victim’s account, Marlow followed her into the second lavatory, forced the door open against the woman’s will and pinned her to the wall while pulling his pants further down, exposing his genitals.
“She was, in her words, able to fight him off,” Johnson continued, adding that she was screaming, yelling at him to “get the f---- off” and generally shoving and kicking at her would-be assailant.
But, argued public defender Ashley Andrews on behalf of her client, the evidence presented Tuesday by the prosecution demonstrated the alleged victim’s perspective of what was happening and her fearful reaction, but failed to prove Marlow’s actual intent on that evening, an important requirement for the felony charge to stick.
Several witnesses that early morning confirmed to Johnson that Marlow had been incredibly intoxicated; in fact, Marlow himself confirmed as much, Johnson testified.
“He was a little unclear about the overall events that happened but he did have some memory of being at [the bar in question,]” Johnson said of his conversation with the defendant. “He mentioned that he may have consumed approximately 10 drinks and had consumed some controlled substance of cocaine at one point that night as well. He also mentioned he may have been hallucinating at some point …”
That level of consumption would certainly be enough to lead to someone entering the wrong bathroom, Andrews emphasized. She painted an alternative scenario, one in which Marlow simply had gone into the incorrect restroom, realized it when the alleged victim came into the room and, embarrassed, attempted to use the other, correctly gendered one. His pants would have been down because he was using the facilities, not because he was attempting to rape anyone, she continued.
“I don’t doubt that (the victim) was scared and thought this was occurring. I think it would be scary for anyone to be in the bathroom with some drunk guy with his pants down,” she said. “I think the court can look at the size of the alleged victim, the size of Mr. Marlow and see that if Mr. Marlow wanted to sexually assault someone … he could have at least grabbed an intimate part or attempted to kiss the alleged victim. There’s been no evidence presented as to what actually happened in the bathroom.”
But the video surveillance footage — acquired by Johnson from the proprietor of the establishment during Johnson’s investigation of the incident, he said — corroborated at least the part of the victim’s story that she was screaming and able to flee the area, Seldin pointed out. That piece of evidence, in conjunction with a conversation Johnson testified that he’d had directly with Marlow after the incident, was enough for Seldin to rule in favor of the prosecution and maintain probable cause for an indictment.
Andrews said her client will maintain his innocence and informed the prosecution and the judge that Marlow would seek his constitutional right to a jury trial.