The initial tally of votes in Pitkin County Tuesday night showed a tight race for Pitkin County sheriff’s and a blow-out in the Pitkin County Commissioner district two race. Additional votes are being counted and will be released later tonight.
In the sheriff’s race, challenger Michael Buglione had 3,155 votes compared to 2,900 for incumbent Joe DiSalvo. That was a margin of 52.11% to 47.89%.
In the Pitkin County commissioner race, Kelly McNicholas Kury was cruising to re-election with 3,866 votes to 1,736 for challenger Erin Smiddy. That’s a margin of 69% to 31%.
In the race for Snowmass Village Mayor, incumbent William Madsen had a comfortable lead over challenger Reed Lewis, while Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson were leading in the race for two council seats.
On the Aspen ballot questions, the preliminary vote showed strong approval for a short-term rental tax and renewing an open-space tax. In Snowmass Village, allowing an existing tax for marketing to also be allocated for affordable housing was winning by a comfortable margin.