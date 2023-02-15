Glenwood Springs High School kicked off the state championship season with a bronze as a team in swimming and an individual championship.
Wrestlers and skiers will look to add hardware to the cases this weekend, while Glenwood hockey is getting statewide recognition at the right time and basketball teams vie for league titles in the final week.
Here’s where prep sports stand entering the last week of regular season competition for winter sports.
Swimming
Glenwood Springs took third place as a team in the 3A state swimming championship led by junior Amelie Ogilby’s individual state championship in the 500-meter freestyle, besting second-place Tally Riddle of Evergreen by more than 14 seconds. She also contributed to the 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relays that finished third and second, respectively, and took fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Senior Bennett Jones took second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 fly, also contributing to the two podium-finishing relays. Sophomore Emma Lindstrom took third in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 100 free.
Glenwood scored 310 points, trailing No. 2 Discovery Canyon with 333 and now five-time defending state champion Evergreen.
Aspen did not score as a team, but senior Lilly Huggard took third in the 100 backstroke.
Wrestling
Local schools are sending five local wrestlers to state: four from Basalt and one from Glenwood Springs. Two of them, for the first time, are in the girls bracket.
Basalt senior Nayeli Membreno and junior Paola Cruz will be the first females to wrestle at state for any school in the Roaring Fork Valley after the Colorado High School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling ahead of last year. Membreno took second at regionals in the 125-pound class and Paola Cruz recovered from a first-round loss to finish fourth in the 120. For the boys, seniors Brady Samuelson took first in the 190 and José Muñoz took fourth in the 285, sending both to state for the second year in a row. Neither placed in 2022.
Glenwood Springs senior Kodiak Kellogg took third in his regional at Gunnison in the 215 and will be competing in 4A.
The state tournament is being held at Ball Arena in Denver, Thursday through Saturday.
Skiing
Alpine ski qualifiers for state were not yet available Tuesday, but Aspen’s boys and girls teams both won five of their six regular season competitions and figure to be well represented at Copper Mountain in the state championships this weekend.
On the Nordic side, Aspen prepares to send three racers: Michaela Kenny and Julia Diaz and Henry Braudis on the boys side. Diaz and Braudis competed on Thursday in the regular season closer at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge, finishing 11th and 23rd in their respective races.
For Colorado Rocky Mountain School, boys skiers Tiernan Pittz and Wyatt Smith qualified for state.
The Nordic state championships will be held at the Frisco Nordic Center on Thursday and Friday with the sprint championships at the Steamboat Touring Center on Feb. 25.
Hockey
Glenwood Springs finally claimed the top spot in the 4A coaches poll this week, the last of the regular season. Despite garnering the most first-place votes in three separate other polls throughout the season, it’s the first time they’ve ascended above second place.
The Demons topped Summit 7-0 on Feb. 7 in their home finale before traveling to Denver to beat Colorado Academy 3-2 on Friday to move to 14-3 overall on the season. Today, they travel to Crested Butte before wrapping up the regular season at Summit on Friday.
Also ranked first in the classification in MaxPreps, the Demons sit in prime position to host both first and second rounds of the state tournament before it moves to Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs for the semifinals and Magness Arena on the University of Denver campus for the state championship game.
Girls basketball
With one game remaining on the schedule, Glenwood Springs sits on the tip of a 5A Western Slope League regular season championship. The Demons can clinch an undefeated league season with a win on Friday, hosting Eagle Valley. They potentially clinched on Tuesday night with a loss by the second-place Eagle Valley Devils as they hosted Palisade. That game began after print deadline.
Glenwood went 2-1 overall over the past week, beating Palisade 60-25 on Feb. 7 and Eagle Valley on the road 75-30 on Thursday before falling to non-league Grand Junction Central in a tight 54-51 contest on Saturday.
The Demons sat at 10th in all of Colorado 5A, according to MaxPreps rankings on Tuesday, at 15-7 overall.
In 4A, Basalt beat Steamboat Springs 43-23 on the road on Friday before falling in a tight 47-45 contest to Coal Ridge on Saturday. The Longhorns sit at 11-10 overall and 4-7 in league play ahead of hosting Aspen today, with the regular season closer against Delta on Friday.
In 3A, the Skiers entered Tuesday 0-20 ahead of hosting Roaring Fork in the evening. Following the trip to Basalt, they’ll close the regular season at Meeker on Friday.
Roaring Fork traveled to Aspen at 5-12 overall and 3-9 in league play. The Rams close their regular season on Friday at Grand Valley.
Boys basketball
Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs are within reach of league titles in their classifications on the boys side.
The Rams sit at 10-1 in league play ahead of their final game at Grand Valley on Friday. That record is tied with Cedaredge, with whom they split two league contests in the regular season, dealing each other their only league losses. The Rams are at 13-5 overall, ranked 18th in the 3A classification.
Glenwood Springs, at 15-7 overall and 5-0 in the 5A Western Slope League, closes their season hosting Eagle Valley on Friday. Like the girls team, the Demons could have clinched the league title on Tuesday night after the print deadline, if the Devils fell to Palisade on Tuesday night.
Over the past week, the Demons beat each of their three league opponents: Palisade, Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain.
In 4A, a red-hot Aspen team entered Tuesday’s contest at Grand Valley at 14-6 overall and 8-4 in league play. The Skiers won three games in the past week, beating Summit on Feb. 7 before going on the road to best Delta and Rifle. They’ve won eight of their past 10 games.
After the game at Grand Valley, the Skiers travel to Basalt tonight before closing the season on the road at Coal Ridge on Friday, where second place in the league may be on the line.
The Longhorns entered Wednesday on a two-game skid, falling to league-leader Steamboat Springs on Friday and an overtime heartbreaker against Coal Ridge on Saturday. Basalt sits at 10-11 overall and 6-6 in the 4A WSL.
They close the season on Friday hosting Delta.