It wasn’t a repeat for Aspen in the 3A poms state championship, but it was close.
The Skiers finished second in the competition at Denver Coliseum on Dec. 10, just behind University, which scored 84.75 points. Aspen tallied 82.825 points in the final. In the preliminary round, University edged Aspen 79 to 78.125 as the two qualifiers for the finals.
Aspen won two of the previous three state championships, taking the title in 2021 and 2019, head coach Maddy Miller’s first season with the team.
Here are some results from the local high school sports world over the past several days:
Hockey
The Glenwood Springs Demons — amassing talent from at least six high schools, including Aspen for the first time — finally took the ice to begin a season filled with anticipation over the weekend, outscoring their opponents 20-4 in their first two victories.
First the Demons toppled Air Academy 11-1 on Dec. 9 before taking down defending league champion Battle Mountain in a decisive 9-3 victory, both at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
Junior Jacob Barlow leads the way with five goals through two games, including a hat trick against Air Academy. Senior Ryder Rondeau, of Aspen High School, scored four goals and five assists through the first two games, leading the team with nine points. Senior goaltender Marek Senn made 41 saves.
The Demons hosted Liberty on Friday evening before pausing their schedule for winter break. The result was not available by press time.
Girls basketball
Glenwood Springs ran its win streak to begin the season to five games with three wins in a home tournament.
On Dec. 8, the Demons bested Moffat County 55-38 on the strength of a 25-point second quarter while holding the Bulldogs to just four. It gave the Demons a 33-20 lead entering the half, as they were outscored 34-30 in the other three quarters of the game. Three Demons broke into double digits in points: seniors Ruby Patch (14), Joslyn Spires (14) and Mattea Enewold (12).
Glenwood then topped Canon City 50-34 on Dec. 9 and Peak to Peak 63-36 on Dec. 10.
The Demons traveled to Windsor for a tournament this weekend and will compete at Erie on Monday before the winter break.
The Basalt Longhorns toppled Rifle 21-17 on Dec. 8 and Grand Junction 34-30 on Dec. 9 before falling 51-9 against Montrose on Dec. 10. The Longhorns moved to 3-2 on the early season after taking down rival Roaring Fork at home on Wednesday, 30-13. The Rams dropped to 0-3 with the loss, their first game since Dec. 3.
Aspen’s restored varsity program continues to seek its footing, dropping to 0-4 with a pair of losses, one against De Beque on Dec. 9, 40-20, and one against Nucla, 60-14, on Dec. 10.
Boys basketball
Aspen saw its 29-game long winning streak dating back to last season snapped and has moved to 3-2 on the season. The Skiers fell 59-44 against Moffat County on Dec. 8 and 52-42 to Montrose on Dec. 9 before rebounding with a 44-39 win over Conifer on Dec. 10. Individual statistics were not available on MaxPreps. The Skiers close their pre-winter break schedule at Cedaredge on Saturday.
Glenwood Springs went 2-1 in its home tournament, falling 65-40 to Faith Christian before a pair of tight victories, 33-31 over Peak to Peak on Dec. 9 and 41-40 over Coal Ridge on Dec. 10. The Demons had only one player breaking into double digits with each victory; junior Argeny Renteria scored 11 against Peak to Peak and junior Sim Wenger scored 19 against Coal Ridge.
The Demons moved to 4-3 on the season and also were set to compete at the weekend tournament in Windsor and at Erie on Monday ahead of the break.
Basalt pulled away from Coal Ridge in a Dec. 7 game, 63-50, en route to a 3-1 weekend at the Demon Invitational. The Longhorns also beat Mancos 57-48 on Dec. 10 with a 59-56 loss to Conifer in between. In the first win, sophomores Hayes Gatlin and Elias Schendler scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, and scored 23 and 12 points each in the second, joined by fellow sophomore Taylor Hays’ 13 points.
The Longhorns reached .500 by defeating Roaring Fork 55-43 at home on Wednesday. Junior Wyatt Loomis scored 20 points in the win.
Roaring Fork fell to 1-2 on the season in their first game since the first week of December.
Girls swimming
Glenwood Springs stood victorious in both days of the Durango High School Invite, finishing first of three teams both days. The Demons have now won each of their four events to date.
On Dec. 9, the Demons won six events: two relays and two individual events by Emma Lindstrom, one each by Valentina Campos and Adelyn Newton. They won five on Dec. 10: one relay, two individual again by Lindstrom and one each by Sophie Price and Sadie Hoiland.
Wrestling
Basalt and Glenwood Springs took part in the Panther Invitational on Dec. 10, finishing 17th and 13th, respectively. Brady Samuelson finished fourth to set the highwater mark for the three Longhorns competing, in the 190-pound bracket. For the Demons, 113-pounder Jairo Echavarria finished third to lead the way.
Basalt also competed in the Soroco Invitational on Dec. 10, finishing 12th. Ovet Babonoyaba finished second in the 106-pound bracket as the lone scorer for the team.
Basalt football awards
Following its undefeated regular season, Basalt football earned five recognitions on the all-state team, led by senior Cooper Crawford’s place on the first-team roster.
Junior lineman Mav Dombrowski was placed on the second team and seniors Trevin Beckman and Will Keating and junior Noah Johnston were named as honorable mentions.