Aspen girls golf highlighted the previous week in high school sports, taking the team’s first first-place finish of the season on semi-home turf.
In the Glenwood Springs Invitational at River Valley Ranch on April 18, the Skiers won the team competition with 279 team strokes, nine ahead of second-place Battle Mountain. Junior Brooke O’Sullivan shot an 87 to land in third place, three strokes behind tournament individual winner Makena Thayer of Battle Mountain. Sophomore Lenna Persson shot a 90 to land in fourth and fellow sophomore Audrey Woodrow’s 102 put her 12th to round out Aspen’s scorers.
The host Demons finished fourth with 310 strokes led by junior Zoe Laird’s 100 strokes flat to tie for ninth.
Aspen finished seventh at the Chipeta Kick Off season opening tournament on March 13 and eighth at the Resurrection Christian Invite on April 11. The Skiers are set to host their own tournament on May 16 before hosting the 3A state championship on May 30-31. They don’t earn an automatic bid and will need to qualify through regionals the week prior.
They competed at Rifle Creek on Tuesday. At the time of writing, they held a first-place position according to iWanamaker live scoring.
Following are results from around high school sports in the last week from April 18 through Monday.
Baseball
A 2-1 week kept Roaring Fork the lone team in the valley above .500. The Rams dealt Aspen a 14-2 win on April 18 for their second league win before rallying from down two on Saturday in the bottom of seventh for the walkoff win over Strasburg, 9-8. They scored six runs across the final three innings. Roaring Fork lost on Monday at non-league Battle Mountain 9-5, but preserved a 2-0 league record and a 7-5 overall heading into Tuesday, which saw their matchup at Basalt postponed to Wednesday due to weather.
The Longhorns had a 2-1 week of their own with big league wins over Moffat County 13-2 on Tuesday and Gunnison 8-1 on Saturday, sandwiching a non-league loss at Faith Christian 9-8 in eight innings on Wednesday. The two league victories lifted Basalt to 3-1 in the 3A Western Slope League, good for fourth place, despite a 4-7 overall record.
Aspen’s skid continued to six straight losses after three straight wins to start the year with the loss to Roaring Fork. It was the Skiers’ only game of the week, putting them at 3-6 overall and 0-3 in league play ahead of Wednesday’s contest hosting Steamboat Springs.
Glenwood Springs saw its losing streak reaching four games entering Tuesday, falling to Grand Junction Central on April 18 and at Montrose 13-1 on Saturday. The Demons sat at 3-11 and 2-3 in the 4A WSL before hosting league opponent Summit on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Roaring Fork and Basalt entered a rainy Tuesday matchup seeking a decider in the rematch from last Wednesday that saw the two teams draw with a 1-1 final in a non-league contest in Carbondale. Roaring Fork took a lead into halftime before Basalt senior Sarah Levy scored the equalizer in the second, and neither team found the net in two overtime periods.
Basalt went 1-1-1 on the week, beating Aspen 2-1 on April 18 but falling 2-1 at Middle Park on Saturday. They entered the rematch with Roaring Fork at 5-3-1 and 2-1 in league play.
Roaring Fork entered at 5-5-1 overall and a 1-2 record in league, also beating Eagle Valley on Thursday, 2-0. Individual statistics were not immediately available for either game.
Following the loss to Basalt, Aspen rebounded on Saturday beating Colorado Rocky Mountain School 3-0 in Carbondale. Sophomore goalkeeper Ella Pendarvis was credited with the shutout victory via MaxPreps. The Skiers sat at 5-4 overall and 0-2 in league ahead of hosting Delta on Tuesday night.
CRMS was 6-5 overall but 3-0 in the 2A Intermountain League after the loss to Aspen.
Glenwood Springs entered Tuesday seeking their first win of the season hosting Summit at 06-4. The Demons tied Eagle Valley on April 18 and fell 4-0 at Palisade on Thursday.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen pulled off two overtime wins, first hosting Eagle Valley 10-9 on April 18, then at Battle Mountain on Friday, 12-11. Their win streak, including a forfeit against Summit, was at five games before falling at Telluride in another close contest 12-11 on Monday.
The Skiers are 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the 4A Western League with three games left to play. They host league leader Steamboat Springs on Saturday.
Glenwood Springs emphatically beat Durango on April 18, shutting them out 12-0. Junior Marek Senn made six saves in the contest. The Demons fell at Eagle Valley 10-7 on Thursday to drop to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in league ahead of hosting Steamboat Springs on Tuesday night.
Girls lacrosse
Roaring Fork’s undefeated league run came to an end on Friday, falling at Eagle Valley in a tight 13-12 contest, their third game in four days. Still, the Rams cemented themselves as true contenders in the 4A Mountain West, handing Battle Mountain their first league loss of the year on April 18, 11-4. Roaring Fork went 2-1 overall on the week, moving to 7-2 and 5-1 in league, trailing just the Huskies, who are 7-1, ahead of Tuesday’s game at Steamboat Springs.
Aspen rebounded from a 10-8 loss hosting Battle Mountain on Thursday for two high-offense wins over the weekend, beating Fruita Monument 23-5 on Saturday and Steamboat Springs 18-6 on Monday. The Skiers are 7-4 overall and sit in third behind Roaring Fork in league at 5-3.
Girls tennis
Aspen completed their regular season with a couple of losses but still, according to MaxPreps, secured a 4-4 overall record with a sweep over Basalt on April 18. It has no matches remaining scheduled until regionals on May 4.
Glenwood Springs fell on Saturday to Vail Christian in a 7-0 sweep, moving to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league play. The Demons host Cedaredge on Thursday and Basalt on Friday to conclude their regular season.
Basalt sits at 0-8 entering their match at Steamboat on Thursday. They lost two other matches over the course of the week at North Fork and against Vail Christian.
Track and field
At the Coal Ridge Invitational on Saturday, Basalt placed 10th on the girls side and 17th on the boys side while Glenwood Springs placed fourth on the girls and 16th on the boys. Longhorn Jacey Read won the 100-meter dash and Sophia Connerton-Nevin took the 3200-meter to give each team a gold medal.
Over in Rangely, Aspen took third in boys competition and sixth in girls. Natalie Wesner won the long jump, Nico Smith won the 400-meter and Will Gerardi won the triple jump.