Title defense season starts in earnest for Basalt cross-country this week at the regionals competition in Delta.
Head coach Ron Lund said the team has only had its full contingent of runners in two races this season, with leaders Katelyn Maley and Ava Lane missing numerous events due to college visits. Both Lane and Maley were present for the final meet of the regular season, the Rifle Invitational on Oct. 12.
Maley finished second overall and Lane finished fourth as the girls team finished second overall behind Summit. The boys side finished in sixth behind leader Owen Lambert, who came in 11th.
Lund likes both of his teams’ odds of qualifying for state in Friday’s regionals. With an advancement to state, the girls side will look to repeat as state champions. Aspen, which wrapped its regular season with the Chris Severy Invitational home meet on Oct. 8, also will compete in that event.
Over in Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs will compete in the 4A Region 1 event. The Demons also did not compete over the past week.
The state finals will be at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association calendar.
Here are results from the past week in high school sports as all fall seasons push toward the playoffs
Volleyball
Aspen continued to make its case for a bid in the state playoffs with a second win over Roaring Fork to spoil the Rams’ senior night on Tuesday, 3-1. Aspen won a dominant first set 25-13 and took sets three and four to secure the win, giving the Skiers a season sweep over Roaring Fork. Individual statistics were not entered into MaxPreps as of the time of writing.
The Skiers’ league campaign closed with a 3-4 record — they lost 3-1 to Basalt on Oct. 13, placing them at sixth place in the 3A Western Slope. They can climb as high as fourth if Roaring Fork and Moffat County each drop their final league contests.
Aspen has three contests left on the schedule, all non-league, with the home finale on Tuesday vs. Grand Junction.
The loss capped a 4-2 stretch over the past seven days for Roaring Fork, going 3-1 in a Friday-Saturday tournament and beating non-league Vail Mountain 3-2 on Monday. They close the season with a trip to Gunnison on Saturday. The Rams are 13-8 overall and 3-3 in league play, currently sitting in fourth place.
Basalt’s win over Aspen gave them a season split with the Skiers. Overall, the Longhorns went 2-3 on the week, though the game with Aspen was the only league match. It’s been the trend for Basalt all season — the Longhorns are 6-15 overall but 4-2 in the 3A Western Slope, good for third. With two league contests remaining, they could climb to first. They could help their own cause greatly by taking down undefeated Delta on Saturday at home.
Glenwood Springs had a 2-0 week to move to 13-5. Before beating Basalt 3-2 on Tuesday, Glenwood topped league foe Summit 3-2 on Oct. 12. Sitting at 4-5 in the 4A Western Slope League, the Demons have one more league contest to try to get to .500 with a trip to Palisade on Thursday. They’re 13-5 overall.
Football
Basalt handled what was likely its biggest challenge to the 2A League 6 title on Friday, taking down Moffat County 34-20 in Craig on Friday. It was a war of attrition with the scores knotted at the end of each of the first three quarters before Basalt scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth.
Both teams entered the game undefeated in league play, but only Basalt exited with a 3-0 record. The Longhorns are 7-0 overall with an undefeated season in sight. They close their home season on Friday against Coal Ridge and the regular season on Oct. 27 at Aspen. Both of Basalt’s upcoming opponents are 2-5.
The Longhorns will need the victories. They’re currently ranked seventh in 2A by CHSAA’s playoff index. The top eight teams host in the first round of the playoffs.
The rest of the valley struggled on the gridiron over the week. Aspen fell 43-7 at home against Rifle, dropping to 1-2 in league. They travel to Moffat County on Friday before closing the season hosting Basalt.
Roaring Fork fell 55-20 at Buena Vista to drop to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in 1A League 1. They close the season with two more home games — Cedaredge on Thursday and North Fork on Oct. 28.
Glenwood Springs fell 57-14 at Durango on Friday, dropping to 1-1 in 3A League 3. They still sit at 4-3 overall with three games left, two away with the home closer on Oct. 28 against Eagle Valley.
Soccer
Basalt came within a half hour of upsetting Roaring Fork and was waiting to reap the benefits on the Ratings Percentage Index as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the Rams home finale on Tuesday, Roaring Fork scored just outside the first minute but saw the Longhorns draw even before the half. They went ahead about 10 minutes into the second half. A tally on a corner kick set piece with just over two minutes remaining in the second half put Roaring Fork ahead for good — off the head of senior Bryan Rascon.
Jake Barlow and Gabe Salas also scored for the Rams, which moved to 12-2 overall with their 10th straight win. At 6-1 in league, Roaring Fork has a chance to win the 3A/2A Western Slope League if Coal Ridge falls against Rifle today.
The Rams close their season today as well at Moffat County. They’re currently ranked fifth in the CHSAA playoff seeding index, one spot behind Coal Ridge.
The Longhorns entered Tuesday sitting 21st in the rankings. After taking the Rams to the brink, their position has not yet moved, even though the rankings take strength of schedule into account. It was the last game of Basalt’s regular season, finishing at 6-7-1 overall and 4-4-1 in league, good for fifth place. Their seeding all but guarantees them a playoff spot, but leaving them close to hosting a playoff match, an honor given to the top 16 teams.
Softball
Basalt softball’s strong season ended on a sour note with a one-game exit in the regional playoffs. Ranked as the 17th-best team in the state, they met No. 16 Resurrection Christian in the first round, falling 11-1 in mercy rule fashion.
The Longhorns finished 12-9 on the year after going 6-6 in league play, good enough for fourth place.
Tennis
Aspen’s Chase Kelly saw his trip to the state tournament end quickly with a first-round exit against Discovery Canyon’s Sean Bratkowsky, 2-0.
The junior qualified in the No. 1 singles tournament after sweeping his way through the regional tournament. He went 10-3 overall on the season.