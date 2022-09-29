Glenwood Springs got back over .500 on the gridiron by toppling Grand Junction Central 28-6 in its homecoming game on Friday.
The Demons carried a 20-0 lead into halftime on the legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and sophomore running back-linebacker Mason Markovich. Sandoval scrambled for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, then went for a 81-yard run from his own 7 yard line in the second quarter, setting up Markovich on a pitch out down the left side for a score on the next play.
Later, Markovich forced a fumble on a sack near Central’s 40-yard line. The ball was scooped up and taken to the house by sophomore Oliver Walz.
After a scoreless third quarter, both teams scored in the fourth.
Sandoval passed for 67 yards and rushed for 176. Markovich ran for 30 yards and received an additional 22.
Glenwood improved to 3-2 in its final game before beginning league play. The Demons host Battle Mountain on Oct. 6.
Here are other reports from the Roaring Fork Valley preps sports world over the past week:
Football
With top team Basalt off for the week, the valley’s remaining two football teams in competition struggled.
In a pair of Friday night road games, Aspen and Roaring Fork each dropped to 1-3 on their respective seasons. Roaring Fork fell 41-8 at Meeker to close out its pre-league schedule. Aspen lost to Steamboat Springs 34-21.
The Rams got one rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter after the game was well out of reach, from freshman Zack Bollock. As a team, the Cowboys held the Rams to only 117 yards of total offense.
The Skiers had their highest scoring performance of the season, outdoing the 15 points they posted in a win against Battle Mountain on Sept. 16. All of Aspen’s scoring against Steamboat came in the fourth quarter.
Aspen had not entered statistics into MaxPreps as of the time of writing.
League play begins Friday for Aspen (at Coal Ridge), Basalt (hosting Grand Valley) and Roaring Fork (at Gunnison).
Softball
Basalt moved to 9-4 after a three-win week. The Longhorns beat Rifle on the road 10-8 on Saturday and swept a Monday doubleheader at Meeker on Monday, 14-9 and 6-5. Sophomore Chloe Davies was red hot with the bat, going 6-for-9 including a 4-for-5 performance in game one at Meeker that was accompanied by four RBIs. Senior pitchers Jenna Powers-Smith and Kiera Larson held down the circle en route to the three victories.
Aspen continues its search for a win after falling at Delta 20-0 on Saturday and in both games of a doubleheader at home against Gunnison on Monday, 19-2 and 24-3.
Soccer
Roaring Fork got back to its winning ways with a dramatic double-overtime victory at Glenwood Springs and a shutout of Basalt.
In Glenwood on Saturday, the Rams and Demons entered the final 10 minutes tied at three before Roaring Fork scored a go-ahead goal, only to be equalized in the final minutes of the game by Glenwood. After a scoreless first overtime, junior Jacob Barlow found the net for Roaring Fork to secure the victory.
Also scoring for the Rams were senior Emi Magana and juniors Josh Hernandez and Foster Hayes, who scored twice. Glenwood Springs had not entered statistics into MaxPreps at the time of writing.
Roaring Fork also shut out Basalt 3-0 on the road on Monday with Hayes, fellow junior Jose Canas and senior Daniel Vega each finding the back of the net. Senior goalkeeper Diego Loya made six saves.
On the week, Glenwood Springs also fell to Rifle 2-1 on Monday. Colorado Rocky Mountain School fell 5-1 at Telluride on Saturday.
Volleyball
Glenwood Springs saw a come-from-behind effort come up just short in its homecoming game against Palisade on Thursday, redeeming the loss with a win at Battle Mountain on Tuesday.
The Demons fell behind the Bulldogs 25-14 after the first set before trading the next two. Glenwood’s players then came out dominant in the fourth with their backs up against a loss, with a 25-14 win of their own. In the winner-take-all fifth set, Glenwood lost by only three points.
Against Battle Mountain, the Demons went down to 2-0 but fought back to life in the third set, ultimately winning 29-27. They took the fourth set 25-20 before clinching the win with a 15-12 fifth set.
Glenwood sits at 10-3 overall and 2-3 in 4A Western Slope League play.
Roaring Fork improved to 9-4 and won a second straight league match, taking down Coal Ridge 3-1 on Monday. In New Castle, the Titans claimed the first set before the Rams dominated the second, 25-13. Though each of the final two went Roaring Fork’s way, they did so by no more than three points.
Rams junior Ruby Denning and senior Bella Brown each recorded 10 kills in the win to lead the team. Sophomore Carley Crownhart landed six aces on serves, half of the team’s total.
Aspen fell at Moffat County 3-2 on Tuesday to drop to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Skiers took the first and fourth sets and fell in the fifth, 16-14.
Basalt was scheduled to play at Rifle on Tuesday, but no score had been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tennis
Aspen took a 3-1 week into Wednesday’s contest against Basalt. The Skiers won at Palmer Ridge 4-3 on Friday, fell 6-1 at Colorado Academy on Saturday and swept a doubleheader, 5-2 against Steamboat Springs and 5-2 against Vail Christian on Tuesday.
Singles No. 1 Chase Kelly won in three of the four contests, including the lone win against Colorado Academy after its player resigned after four points. The tandem of junior Nico Smith and freshman Daane Reische won all three of their other contests, playing in both the No. 1 and No. 2 slots.
Basalt fell 5-2 at Vail Christian heading into Wednesday. No score had been reported for Aspen and Basalt’s matchup as of press time.
Golf
Aspen completed its final tuneup before the state tournament with the Titans Scramble at Eisenhower Golf Club on Monday.
Aspen finished in a tie for 13th. Participating for the Skiers were sophomores Jack Carolan and Ryan Rigney, junior Sasha Forman and senior Sky Sosna.
The Skiers, along with the Basalt Longhorns, will compete in the 3A state championship on Monday and Tuesday.
Cross-country
Senior duo Katelyn Maley and Ava Lane led the way for Basalt at the Emma Coburn Elk Run in Crested Butte on Saturday, finishing first and third respectively in the varsity girls race. Sophomore Isabella Moon came in 23rd, freshman Caroline Cole came in 33rd and senior Payton Barill came in 42nd to round out the scoring for the Longhorns, who came in fourth as a team.
Maley ran the 5,000 meters in 18 minutes, 43 seconds with Lane just over 20 seconds behind.
On the boys side, Basalt finished 10th, led by junior Owen Lambert’s 26th place with a time of 18 minutes, 29.7 seconds.
Lambert was just under two seconds ahead of Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s top finisher, junior Ben Oldham. The Oysters were led on the girls side by senior Mayan Schmidt, who came in 61st.
Meanwhile, Aspen competed at the Moffat County Invitational with sophomore Julia Diaz anchoring the girls team with a second-place finish. Fellow sophomores Eden Bohart and Fiona Benvenuto also finished in the top 10 — sixth and eighth, respectively — to lead Aspen to a third-place finish. Junior Gracen Rogers finished 20th and senior Chloe Smith came in 27th to round out scorers for the Skiers.
On the boys side, Edwin Ryerson finished 14th and Zach Loeb finished 37th.
Mountain biking
Local schools competed in the third race of the Colorado High School Cycling League fall mountain bike race series in Snowmass. Colorado Rocky Mountain School emerged a big winner, claiming the top spot in the Division II bracket with three varsity racers finishing in the top 10 and six others across the other categories.
Roaring Fork’s Corbin Carpenter won the top varsity boys slot as he was more than two minutes ahead of any other rider.
The Aspen Daily News covered the event in its Monday edition.
The high schoolers have one more race to qualify for the state championships, set for Oct. 22-23 at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus.